Awards

■ Jacqueline R. Bailey of Waverly Township was among the graduate students recognized for academic achievement at The University of Scranton’s post-baccalaureate degree commencement held May 25 on campus.

Graduate students were honored for achievement in their academic areas. Bailey received the university’s Outstanding Academic Award for School Counseling.

■ Two local residents, Samuel J. Morano of Clarks Summit and Madalyne A. Sunday of South Abington Township were among the 64 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2019 honored for academic excellence, service or both. The awards were presented at Class Night on May 24 on campus.

Students with the highest GPA in each of the university’s three undergraduate colleges were presented Frank J. O’Hara Awards for General Academic Excellence, a memorial to the late administrator who served the university for 53 years.

Morano received the O’Hara Award for the College of Arts and Sciences. The recipient of a full-tuition Presidential Scholarship to The University of Scranton, he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a double minor in psychology and biochemistry. He is a member of Beta Beta Beta and Alpha Epsilon honor societies. He volunteered for Big Friends/Little Friends and as a scribe at the university’s Leahy Clinic. He was also a member of the Health Professions Organization.

He served as a tutor for biology and chemistry for the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence and as a teaching mentor for the Leadership and Civic Responsibility Seminar. He was a teaching assistant for comparative vertebrate anatomy lab.

After graduation, Morano plans to attend Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York.

He is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Sunday, recipient of the Kathryn and Bernard Hyland Memorial Award for Excellence in Biology and the Lawrence A. Mann Award, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a double minor in biochemistry and philosophy.

She participated in the university’s undergraduate Honors Program. She is a member of the Beta Beta Beta, Alpha Epsilon Delta, Phi Sigma Tau and Alpha Sigma Nu honor societies.

She participated in the Health Professions Organization, student government and the university’s Faculty Student Research Program, working with Katherine Stumpo, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry. She was awarded a President’s Summer Research Fellowship from the university.

She also received The American Society for Cell Biology Research Travel Award and the Ellen Casey Research Award for Biology Research.

Through the Center for Student Engagement, she served as an orientation assistant, was involved with the Leadership Academy for three semesters and completed the Leadership Capstone. She was a student representative on Scranton’s Governance Council and the Assessment Advisory Committee.

She also served as a delegate for the National Jesuit Student Leadership Conference in 2017.

Sunday traveled to San Bernardino, Guatemala, as part of the university’s International Service Program, where she volunteered with the Partner in Development Organization.

Locally, she volunteered at Moses Taylor Hospital and the Leahy Clinic on campus.

After graduation, she plans to pursue her MD at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia.

She is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.

Dean’s lists

College of New Jersey



Sondra Lionetti of Clarks Summit earned placement on the spring dean’s list at The College of New Jersey. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Lionetti is majoring in chemistry (ACS - research).Dickinson College

Jordan Hollander, a rising senior biochemistry & molecular biology major at Dickinson College, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.



A graduate of Abington Heights High School, he is a son of David and Christine Hollander of Waverly Township.

Fairfield University

Lauren Carroll of Clarks Summit and Emily Goryeb of Dalton received dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Fairfield University.



In order to be placed on the dean’s list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. Ithaca College

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ithaca College:

Allison Fan of Clarks Summit, a biology major

Meghan Beahan of South Abington Township, a clinical health studies major

Edward Goff of Clarks Summit, a clinical health studies major

Mackenzie Milo of Clarks Summit, a clinical health studies major

Rachel Smertz of Clarks Summit, a clinical health studies major.

Meg Graff of South Abington Township, an English major

Talia Sullum of Clarks Summit, an occupational therapy major

Muhlenberg College

Samuel Arnold of Dalton was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the spring semester.

Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Penn State University

Alexandra Zolin of South Abington Township was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Pennsylvania State University, University Park. Zolin is majoring in broadcast journalism and French. She is a 2018 graduate of Abington Heights High School.



To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a full time student.

Rochester Institute of Technology

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.



Ari Wisenburn of South Abington Township, electrical engineering program



Samuel Myers of Clarks Summit, computer engineering program



Spenser Lionetti of Clarks Summit, mechanical engineering technology program



Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F” and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.

University of Delaware

The following Abington-area students were named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Riley Calpin of Clarks Summit

Nicole Getz of South Abington Township

Sydney Gualtieri of South Abington Township

Natalie Kozar of South Abington Township

Theodore Lambert of South Abington Township

Elizabeth Rodenbach of Dalton

Jessa Sablan of South Abington Township

Andrew Schoen of Clarks Summit

Clare Weinberger of Waverly Township

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

University of the Sciences

Two local students were named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences:

Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township, a biomedical sciences student

Kiera Lucash of South Abington Township, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student

Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the spring.

Wyoming Seminary Upper School

Wyoming Seminary Dean Tom Morris announced the Abington-area students named to the Upper School dean’s list for the third term of the 2018-2019 academic year, as follows.

Dean’s list high honors:

Jacob Gilbert of Waverly Township

Campbell Kelly of Clarks Green

Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit

Lily Kutz of Clarks Summit

Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit

Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit

Dean’s list:

Samantha Barcia of Clarks Green

Jose de los Rios of Dalton

Hannah Frels of Dalton

Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit

Hannah Gilbert of Waverly Township

Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit

Graduates

Ithaca College

Two local residents graduated from Ithaca College in May.

Rachel Smertz of Clarks Summit graduated summa cum laude with a BS in clinical health studies.

Edward Goff of Clarks Summit graduated cum laude with a BS in clinical health studies.

Nazareth College

Audra Nealon of South Abington Township graduated cum laude from Nazareth College with a Bachelor of Music degree in music therapy during the 92nd commencement ceremony at the Blue Cross Arena on Sunday, May 12.

University of Connecticut

Elizabeth Bamford of South Abington Township graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics/actuarial science from the University of Connecticut.

University of New Haven

Rachel Gilmore of South Abington Township received a Bachelor of Science in forensic science with a concentration in biology track from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in May.

Western Governors University

Iwona Pospieszalska of Clarks Summit earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.

Honor roll

Dr. Kathleen Hanlon, dean of Wyoming Seminary Lower School, announced the Abington-area students named to the Academic High Honor Roll and Academic Honor Roll for the third trimester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Marai Castellanos of Waverly Township, eighth grade, was named to the high honor roll.

Cameron Taylor of Waverly Township, seventh grade, was named to the honor roll.

Honor society

Jenna Santarsiero of Clarks Summit is among the 23 Marywood University psychology students recently inducted into Psi Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology.

The society was founded in 1929 for the purpose of encouraging, stimulating, and maintaining excellence in scholarship and advancing the science of psychology. Membership is open to graduate and undergraduate men and women who are making the study of psychology one of their major interests and who meet the qualifications for membership. Psi Chi is an affiliate of the American Psychological Association and a member of the Association of College Honor Societies. Psi Chi also works closely with its sister honor society, Psi Beta, the national honor society in psychology for community and junior colleges.

Provost’s list

Regina Volpe of Clarks Summit achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University.