Dean’s lists

Alvernia University



Allison Decker of Dalton was named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. As a freshman in the spring, Decker studied nursing at Alvernia and is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School.



To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

Anderson University



Leah Stuenzi of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Bloomsburg University



Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,900 students who were named to the spring dean’s list.



A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received is named to the dean’s list.



The following local students made the list:



Emily Clauss of Clarks Summit, Class of 2022, undeclared major.



Elizabeth Huggler of Dalton, Class of 2021, communication studies.

Amber Loomis of Clarks Green, Class of 2020, art studio.



Anjli Dalsania of Clarks Summit, Class of 2021, nursing.



Emily Fazio of South Abington Township, Class of 2020, early childhood education.



Brittany Harris of Clarks Summit, Class of 2019, middle level education.



Sante Romaldini of Clarks Summit, Class of 2019, early childhood education.

Bucknell University

Ruhani Aulakh of North Abington Township, Class of 2019, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

East Stroudsburg University

A total of 1,520 students were named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring semester. Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.



Abington-area students named to the dean’s list include:



Cassandra Ksiazek of South Abington Townhsip, an early childhood education (preK-4) major.



Andrew McDonald of Clarks Summit, a physical education major.

Taryn Scott of South Abingon Township, a special education/early childhood major.Elizabethtown College

Allison Melnikoff of Dalton, a political science major, was named to the dean’s list at Elizabethtown College for the spring semester.

Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.

Hamilton College

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring semester:



Eamon Gibbons of Clarks Summit, a rising junior majoring in biology and a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Upper School.



Samantha Wilkerson of Clarks Summit, a rising sophomore and a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Mansfield University



Meghan Noone of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Mansfield University.



To qualify, a student must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Moravian College



Moravian College named 745 students to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester. Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the dean’s honor list.



Local students who made the list include:



Carly Danoski of Clarks Summit



Emma Marion of South Abington Township



Morgan Reiner of Clarks Summit

University of New Haven

Rachel Gilmore of South Abington Township was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven. Gilmore is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in forensic science at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.

University of Rhode Island

Lucas Stage of Dalton was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.



To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Scranton

■ Local residents were among students added to The University of Scranton dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester after publication of the list in January of 2019.



The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence during the 2018 fall semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours to make the dean’s list.



Students are:



Julia Khalil of Clarks Summit, a biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Christabel Newman of Waverly Township, a history major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

■ Local residents were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.



The students are:



Mats M. Jonsson of South Abington Township, a freshman international studies major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Hannah Kowalski of South Abington Township, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Abigail A. Pietrowski of Clarks Summit, a freshman political science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Kaila R. Steenback of South Abington Township, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Olivia M. Basalyga of Clarks Summit, a sophomore psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Michael E. Burke of South Abington Township, a sophomore philosophy major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Jaclyn M. Cordaro of Clarks Summit, a sophomore psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Peter J. Heckman of South Abington Township, a sophomore biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Julia Khalil of Clarks Summit, a sophomore biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Kelsey E. Wynn of South Abington Township, a sophomore journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Michael J. Wynn of South Abington Township, a sophomore computer science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Maxwell B. Earl of Clarks Summit, a junior journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Zoe R. Haggerty of South Abington Township, a junior philosophy major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Anastasia McClendon of Chinchilla, a junior English major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Brandon T. Ostrowski of Dalton, a junior environmental science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Sarah T. Stec of Dalton, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Abigale E. Sutton of Clarks Summit, a junior strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Andrei Y. Svistunov of South Abington Township, a junior engineering management major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Matthew R. Barrett of Clarks Summit, a senior neuroscience major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Mallory Brayer of Clarks Summit, a senior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Amanda L. Colombo of Clarks Summit, a senior strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Brittany R. DuMont of Clarks Summit, a senior neuroscience major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Vanessa A. Duboski of Clarks Summit, a senior biomathematics major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Cara A. Kopicki of Clarks Summit, a senior psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Joe Merolla of Dalton, a senior information technology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Samuel J. Morano of Clarks Summit, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Christabel G. Newman of Waverly Township, a senior history major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Michelle J. Pacyna of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Elizabeth A. Pattara of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Adam M. Sunday of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences



Madalyne A. Sunday of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Anna C. Van Wert of South Abington Township, a freshman secondary education - mathematics major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Alexandra L. Altier of Clarks Summit, a sophomore early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Michael R. Farry of South Abington Township, a sophomore secondary education - citizenship and history major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Catherine M. Pusateri of Clarks Summit, a sophomore exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Amy G. Atkinson of Clarks Summit, a junior counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Matthew C. Farrell of Clarks Summit, a junior nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Grace E. Hambrose of South Abington Township, a junior early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies



Nadiya A. Latif of South Abington Township, a junior nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Mariah F. Hawley of Clarks Green, a senior occupational therapy major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Amanda L. Kohut of South Abington Township, a senior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Joseph C. Beyrent of Clarks Summit, a freshman operations management major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Austin J. Glidewell of Clarks Summit, a freshman finance major in the university’s Kania School of Management



Emilee R. Barrett of Clarks Summit, a sophomore marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Dagny C. Rippon of South Abington Township, a sophomore international business major in the university’s Kania School of Management



Jared M. Cohen of Clarks Summit, a junior finance major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Michael J. Curran of Clarks Green, a junior marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management



Tarquin L. McGurrin of Clarks Summit, a junior accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Wilkes University

The following Abington-area students were named to the spring dean’s list at Wilkes University. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.



Olivia Blake of Clarks Summit



Natalie Carleo of Clarks Summit



Patrick Gilhooley of Clarks Summit



Sean Gilhooley of Clarks Summit



Alyssa Kresge of Clarks Summit



Marissa Lewis of Dalton



Ryan Mercer of Dalton



Dana Miller of Dalton



Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Township



Taylor Oleary of Clarks Summit



Nicole Olver of Clarks Summit



Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township



Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit



Sarah Seward of Dalton

Graduates

Arcadia University



Brody Edsell of Dalton was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in computer science at Arcadia University’s graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies on May 16 and 17.

Colgate University

Gabrielle Durr of Clarks Summit is a graduate in the Colgate University Class of 2019.



Durr, a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, majored in English and film and media studies at Colgate.



Durr received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude at Colgate’s 198th Commencement, May 19. Colgate Alumnus Antonio Delgado, U.S. Representative for the 19th Congressional District of New York delivered the keynote address.

Connecticut College

Laura Garcia-Silva of Clarks Summit was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College at the 101st commencement ceremony on May 19.



Garcia-Silva majored in environmental studies.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Ceilia Severini of Clarks Summit, along with 95 other members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Class of 2019, received a Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) at a ceremony in May.



Greetings were offered by Mr. Robert J. Dietz, PE, GCSOM board chair and by Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger interim president/CEO. Holly J. Humphrey, MD, served as keynote speaker. Dr. Humphrey is president at Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation and former dean for medical education and Ralph W. Gerard, professor in medicine at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.Keystone College



Keystone College celebrated its 148th commencement during a ceremony at the Pavilion at Montage on Saturday, May 11. Degrees were conferred upon 290 students.

Gregory Baker, D.D.S., past president of the Harvard Society for the Advancement of Orthodontics, offered the keynote address. Baker is a member of the Roth Williams International Society of Orthodontics and an associate clinical professor of orthodontics at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and is also affiliated with the American Dental Association and the New Hampshire Dental Society.

Keystone President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D, presided over the ceremony. Karen K. Yarrish, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, and John Pullo, chair of Keystone’s board of trustees, presented the degrees to the candidates.

The following local students received degrees.

■ School of Professional Studies

Master of Science in Accountancy:

Michaela Marie Marciano of Waverly Township.

Bachelor of Science:

Andrea P. Araujo of Dalton

Daniel Bennett Fagerburg of Waverly

Victoria Elizabeth Jeschke of Clarks Summit

Nichol Hrobuchak Jones of South Abington Township

Ryan Christopher McDonald of Clarks Summit

Anthony Angelo Pelicci of Waverly

Eric Douglas Steve of Dalton

Lisa Anne Sullivan of South Abington Township

■ Turock School of Arts and Sciences

Bachelor of Arts:

Alicia Quinn Bird of Dalton

Tamara Gregorowicz of South Abington Township

Courtney Lynn McCreary of Clarks Summit

Bradley S. Parry of Clarks Summit

Nicole M. Petry of Clarks Summit

Robert Joseph Pipeling of Clarks Summit

Bachelor of Science:

Luke Charles Cruver of Dalton

Tiyanna Marie Demming of Dalton

Brittany Elise Garner of Clarks Summit

Andrew Joseph Gorczyk of North Abington Township

Caroline Elizabeth Hopkins of North Abington Township

Kirsten Marie Lydon of South Abington Township

Jennifer Lynne Ostrowski of South Abington Township

Powers Robert Pavalone of Clarks Summit

William Michael Roditski, II of Clarks Summit

Jamie O’Brien Smith of Dalton

Rebecca Yuscavage of Dalton

Lehigh University

During commencement ceremonies on May 20, Lehigh University conferred 1,058 Bachelor’s degrees, 339 master’s degrees, and 47 doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 1,500 graduates, degree recipients came from 44 states and 61 countries and majored in 99 different disciplines.

Graduates from the Abington area include:

Jennifer Burke of Clarks Summit with a master’s degree in accounting and information analysis

Evan Sandercock of Dalton with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering degree with honors

Andrew Gibson of Clarks Summit with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering degree with honors

Michael Sullivan of South Abington Township with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering

Moravian College

Tyler Shay of Clark Summit received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Moravian College’s commencement excercises Saturday, May 11 on John Makuvek Field on the Main Street campus.



The ceremony concluded the 277th academic year at Moravian. Moravian College President Bryon L. Grigsby ‘90 conferred degrees to approximately 500 bachelor degree candidates.

University of Mississippi

Caleb Nikolas Fera of Clarks Summit graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi on May 11 at the university’s 166th commencement.

Fera was among more than 5,500 students who received degrees as December, May and August graduates.

Univ ersity of San Diego

Patrick Lenahan of North Abington Township graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26.

Lenahan earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. Lenahan completed the requirements for graduation in January of this year.

Research

Warren Acker of Waverly Township, a Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine student at the Guthrie Campus, participated in the second annual Stanley Conklin Research Day.

The purpose of the event is to showcase resident and student research and quality improvement projects conducted within the Guthrie system. Oral and poster presentations were judged by a panel of physicians and awards were announced at the end of the event.

Acker presented a quality improvement poster titled, “Identifying and Increasing Palliative Care Consults in the Medical ICU.”

Faculty member Sukriti Kamboj, MD contributed.