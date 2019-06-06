Award

University of Vermont

The University of Vermont Fraternity & Sorority Life honored Jonathan Rickwood of Clarks Summit during the annual UVM Fraternity & Sorority Life awards for contributions to the University of Vermont community.



Each year the University of Vermont Fraternity & Sorority Life Awards Night celebrates and honors the accomplishments of individual members of the fraternity and sorority communities at UVM, as well as chapters that exemplified commitment to the pillars of citizenship, friendship, leadership, lifelong learning and justice.

A member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity, Jonathan was presented with the Barbara Merrill Outstanding New Member Award which recognizes a new member who shows extreme motivation and dedication to the chapter, displays leadership qualities, and is involved in activities outside of the chapter.

Conference

Abigale Sutton of Clarks Summit was among the 15 University of Scranton students who planned and hosted high school students and regional business professionals for the inaugural University of Scranton Social and Digital Media Conference held on campus in the spring semester.

This innovative conference successfully brought together more than 110 students and industry professionals to learn from leading experts in the social media industry about the importance of social media and how it can best be used to bolster both personal and professional brands.

The conference was organized by students in the events management course offered through the Department of Communication. The class is part of the College of Arts & Sciences’ focus on creating experiential learning classes to better prepare students for the careers of tomorrow. Students designed each panel to address specific topics of interest and hand-picked speakers that would be most knowledgeable on those subjects.

Sutton planned and facilitated the social media and marketing panel discussion and aided in conference logistics.

Sutton is a strategic communication at the Jesuit university.

Dean’s lists & honor rolls

Cedarville University



Madeleine Mosher of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester at Cedarville University.

To qualify, students must maintain at 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Two Dalton residents were named to the spring dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: John Walsh and Jessica Waugh.



To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

College of William & Mary

Jacob Ross of South Abington Township and Emily Peairs of Waverly Township were named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester.



In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

Lebanon Valley College

More than 650 students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Lebanon Valley College. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.



Local students include:

Nicole Martin of Clarks Summit, who received a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education. Martin is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School.



Nichole Spencer of South Abington Township, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders. Spencer is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Lehigh University

The following Abington-area residents attained dean’s list in the spring semester at Lehigh University. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.



Ryan Burke of Clarks Summit



Kyle Burke of Clarks Summit



Carolyn Lyon of Clarks Summit



Carina Salerno of Clarks Summit

Michael Sullivan of South Abington Township

Mount St. Mary’s University

Kayla Agentowicz of Clarks Summit earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Muhlenberg College

Sixty-seven Muhlenberg College student-athletes were recognized for their performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2019 season.



Samuel Arnold of Dalton was one of the Muhlenberg students named to the spring Academic Honor Roll. Each student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average.

Northeastern University

Jack A. Leightcap of South Abington Township was named to the spring dean’s list at Northeastern University. Leightcap is majoring in electrical engineering/physics.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Local students were named to Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. They are: Samantha Machler of South Abington Township and Ashleigh Solomon of Waverly Township.

The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Susquehanna University

Steven McKnight of South Abington Township was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.



The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.



McKnight is a theatre and creative writing major in the Class of 2020. He is a 2016 graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy High School.Temple University

Evan Phillips, son of Rose and Corey Phillips of South Abington Township, made the spring dean’s list at Temple University.

University of Vermont

Isabel MacGregor of North Abington Township was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.

MacGregor, Class of 2022, is majoring in global studies in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Graduations

Bucknell University

Ruhani Aulakh of North Abington Township graduated from Bucknell University on May 19.

Aulakh also earned The Herbert Goodman Barrows Prize prior to the commencement ceremony.

DeSales University

Nicole E. Kozar of Clarks Summit received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies (MSPAS) during DeSales University’s spring commencement Saturday, May 18, on the mall of the Center Valley campus. During the ceremony, Rev. James Greenfield, OSFS ‘84, Ed.D., university president, conferred degrees upon 463 graduating students, including bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

College of William & Mary

Jacob Ross of South Abington Township graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) conferred 99 Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees during commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.



Abington-area graduates who received thier MD degrees are Brendan Bormes of Clarks Summit and Megan Lombardi of Dalton.

Hamilton College

Mary Lundin of Clarks Summit received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 26, at the commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 207th year.



A biology major at Hamilton, Lundin graduated with departmental honors in biology.

King’s College



King’s College held its 70th commencement exercises on May 19. Abington-area residents who received their degrees include: Victor T. Mallory, III of Dalton and Julie Costello of Dalton.

Lackawanna College

Lackawanna College awarded more than 330 associate degrees and certificates along with more than 50 of its first-ever bachelor’s degrees to students from 11 states and countries including Dominica during its 125th commencement on Sunday, May 19 in the college’s Student Union in downtown Scranton. Abington-area students who earned degrees and certificates include:

Garett Mackenzie Button of Clarks Green, Bachelor in Science, business.



Jake Gordon Arnold of Dalton, Associate in Science in business administration.

Zachary Perry Karabin of North Abington Township, Associate in Science in business administration.

Brianna Catherine Heffley of South Abington Township, Associate in Science in human services.



Alexander Scott Yahn, South Abington Township, Associate in Science in liberal studies.



Kevin Quinn of Waverly Township, Associate in Science in petroleum and natural gas technology.



Spencer Todd Zimmerman of Clarks Green, Associate in Science in sport management.

Beth Ann Lockhart of Dalton, Associate in Science in vascular technology.

University of Scranton

■ The following local residents were among more than 850 bachelor’s and associate’s degree recipients at The University of Scranton’s undergraduate commencement on May 26 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. Graduates receiving degrees at the ceremony include those who completed their program requirements in August and December of 2018, as well as January and May of 2019.



Amanda L. Colombo of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communication.



Liam S. Dougherty of Dalton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communication.



Matthew J. McDonald of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.



Christabel G. Newman of Waverly Township earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.



Paula Y. Awuku of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science.



Matthew R. Barrett of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience.



Mallory Brayer of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, cell, molecular biology.



Aaron C. Deak of North Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

Vanessa A. Duboski of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomathematics.



Sarah A. Mensah of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Samuel J. Morano of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Michelle J. Pacyna of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Elizabeth A. Pattara of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Matthew S. Strein of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Adam M. Sunday of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.



Madalyne A. Sunday of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Mariah F. Hawley of Clarks Green earned a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy.



Nathan R. Langan of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration.



David A. Boyle of Clarks Summit earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

■ The following local residents were among more than 625 master’s and doctoral degree recipients at The University of Scranton’s graduate commencement ceremony on May 25 in the Byron Recreation Complex. Graduates recognized at the ceremony include those who completed their degree requirements in August and December of 2018, as well as January and May of 2019.



Akash Y. Tailor of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science with a major in software engineering.



Salomey O. Mensah of South Abington Township earned a Master of Health Administration.

Jacqueline R. Bailey of Waverly Township earned a Master of Science with a major in school counseling.



Melissa A. Colarossi of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in family nurse practitioner.

Ryan T. Pickett of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nurse anesthesia.

David W. Smith of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nurse anesthesia.



Christian S. Adonizio of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in healthcare management.



Andre L. Camayd of Clarks Green earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in marketing.



Andrew Ellis Ferguson of South Abington Township earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in international business.

Richard Rogalewicz of Clarks Green earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in healthcare management.



Jeffrey R. Seymour of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.

Honor societies

University of Scranton

Two South Abington Township residents were among the 70 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs: Nathan Langan, a senior health administration major, amd Megan Cerco, a graduate student health administration major.

Students must have a minimum overall grade point average of 3.5 for induction. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2002.

Research

Megan Gibbons of Clarks Summit was among the Misericordia University students in the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Program who recently presented their scholarly research at the World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) Congress in Geneva, Switzerland.

The scholarly presentation outlined the physiological impact of the various phases of the menstrual cycle and how it can affect strength and athletic performance in women throughout the cycle. Further, it provided suggestions for care of female athletes training for sport and performance, based on phase of cycle.

The WCPT Congress is the profession’s largest international congress bringing together world experts in physical therapy and leaders in the field to share the latest findings in research and therapies from around of the world, including advances in education, practice, research and policy.

The research team also presented at the annual Student Research Poster Day on campus in the spring. The event featured scholarly presentations highlighting the research and work of 204 student researchers in the College of Health Sciences and Education and the College of Arts and Sciences. University President Thomas J. Botzman, attended the event along with students, faculty, staff and deans of the colleges.

Studies abroad

The following local residents were among the 60 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the spring semester.

Andre Camayd of Clarks Green, a marketing major, participated in the university travel course, “Special Topics: Study Abroad in Cuba” in Havana, Cuba.

Clare Domenico of Clarks Green, a history major, participated in the university travel course, “Britain: Past and Present” in London, United Kingdom.

Matthew Domenico of Clarks Green, an undeclared major, participated in the university travel course, “Britain: Past and Present” in London, United Kingdom.

Alexa Graham of Clarks Summit, a biology major, participated in the university travel course, “Britain: Past and Present” in London, United Kingdom.

Christabel Newman of Waverly Township, a history major, participated in the university travel course, “Britain: Past and Present” in London, United Kingdom.