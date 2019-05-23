Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Lebanon Valley College’s 150th Commencement was held Saturday, May 11, in Louis A. Sorrentino Gymnasium. SUBMITTED PHOTO Misericordia University students enrolled in the weekday occupational therapy master’s degree program received their pins and presented their capstone group research projects at the annual Graduate Research Presentation Conference in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

Dean’s lists

Emerson College



Eliza Andrews of South Abington Township was named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring semester. Andrews is majoring in writing, literature and publishing.



The requirement to make Emerson’s dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

The following Abington-area residents are among the 1,750 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Kutztown University:



Andrew K Barren of Dalton

Sara Crowley of South Abington Township



Elijah Aaron Leightcap of South Abington Township



Erin Schumacher of South Abington Township



Maria Rose Sunick of South Abington Township



To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.West Chester Univeristy

Brenna Phillips, daughter of Rose and Corey Phillips of South Abington Township, was named to the dean’s list at West Chester Univeristy.

Graduations

Emerson College

Eliza Andrews from South Abington Township graduated from Emerson College, receiving a BA degree in writing, literature and publishing on Sunday, May 12.



Emerson College awarded more than 970 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate degrees on Saturday, May 11, during the College’s Commencement ceremonies.Lebanon Valley College

Nicole Martin of Clarks Summit is one of nearly 470 students who celebrated their academic success and achievements during Lebanon Valley College’s 150th commencement Saturday, May 11, in Louis A. Sorrentino Gymnasium.

Martin, a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, graduated with the honor of Magna Cum Laude and received a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education.

Wilkes University

Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.



Clayton Basalyga of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Arts in communications studies.



Kaitlin Besko of Dalton received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership/curriculum and instruction.



Jenna Castellani of Clarks Summit received a Master of Science in education.



Sean Gilhooley of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Science in biology.



Michael Hofmann of South Abington Township received a Master of Science in education.



Kelly Kwolek of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.



Nicole Olver of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary and early childhood education.



Sean Reese of Dalton received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.



Colleen Shimko of Clarks Summit received a Master of Science in education.

Honor societies

University of Scranton

■ Three Abington-area residents were among the 58 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society:

Zoe Haggerty of South Abington Township, a junior pursuing a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology degree.

Brittany DuMont of Clarks Summit, a senior pursuing a neuroscience degree.

Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, a senior pursuing a biology degree.

Alpha Sigma Nu is the only honor society open to students and faculty in all disciplines of the university. Juniors, seniors and graduate students, including students in doctoral level degree programs, who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership. Appointments are made by the president of the university on the recommendation of the moderator and chapter members of the society, and no more than four percent of the junior and senior class may be admitted each year.

The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was established in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the university.

■ Akash Tailor of South Abington Township was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only existing international honor society in the computing and information disciplines.

Undergraduate requirements for induction into the honor society include junior academic standing, completion of 18 credits in computing sciences and a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. Graduate requirements for induction include completion of 15 credits in software engineering courses and a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1985.

Tailor is a graduate student pursing a software engineering degree at the Jesuit university.

Research

presentations

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Jeanne Cadman of South Abington Township was among students from the Bloomsburg University College of Science and Technology (COST) who presented their research to an audience of students, faculty and alumni on April 26 during the COST Research Day at Bloomsburg University. More than 80 students from 11 fields of study showcased with their work in the Andruss Library throughout the day on a wide range of topics.

Cadman presented a research project titled “What is the Ideal Number of Postoperative Opioids Following Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy?”



Research Day began in the morning with candidates for the Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) exhibiting their work, and continued with a poster session in the Harvey A. Andruss Library where 58 students presented their research and were judged by a panel of alumni and faculty. Duane Greenly, ‘72, of Stella Point Capital gave the keynote address The Importance of Search in Research, where he highlighted the importance of curiosity in research and experiences that lie outside the classroom.

Misericordia University

Samantha Gregorowicz of South Abington Township was among the Misericordia University students enrolled in the weekday and weekend occupational therapy master’s degree program who recently received their pins and presented their capstone group research projects at the annual Graduate Research Presentation Conference in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

Mentored closely by faculty advisors, the collaborative research projects are a requirement of the occupational therapy master’s degree curriculum. Students began their projects more than 18 months ago. Students received permission to conduct their scholarly studies from the Misericordia University Institutional Review Board and then wrote the research proposals, collected and analyzed data, and wrote the final reports. Each student research group had a faculty research committee chair and faculty reader. Research topics were chosen based on student interest, with approval of the Misericordia University Faculty Research Committee chairpersons.

Students presented their findings by delivering 20-minute presentations on their research topics by using either a poster or podium format.