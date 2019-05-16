Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Graduations

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

A total of 1,187 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at separate commencement exercises for undergraduate and graduate students on May 10 and 11.



Reilly Breig of South Abington Township received a Master of Science in athletic training.



Andrew McDonald of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Science in health education and physical education.

Taryn Scott of South Abington Township received a Bachelor of Science in special education (PK-8)/early childhood.

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford



Skyler Smith of Clarks Summit graduated Sunday, April 28, from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast communications.



Commencement exercises were held in the KOA Arena of the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport and Fitness Center. Dr. Patricia Beeson, provost emerita of the University of Pittsburgh, addressed the graduates.

Honor societies

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania



Amber Loomis of Clarks Green and Emily Fazio of Clarks Summit were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The College of New Jersey



Sondra Lionetti of Clarks Summit was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lionetti is pursuing a degree in chemistry at The College of New Jersey.

The University of Scranton

■Rebekah Bernard, a graduate marketing major, and Michael Curran, a junior marketing major, both of Clarks Green, were among the University of Scranton students inducted into Mu Kappa Tau, the national honor society for marketing.



The honor society was founded in 1966 to recognize scholarship and high academic accomplishment among marketing students. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2016.

■ Andrew Ferguson of South Abington Township was among the 45 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.

To be considered for induction, students must rank in the upper seven percent of the junior class, upper 10 percent of the senior class or upper 20 percent of the graduating master’s class. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1997.



Ferguson is a graduate student pursing a Masters of Business Administration in international business degree at the university.

■ Cara Kopicki of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Gamma Mu, the international honor society in social science.

For induction into the honor society, students must be of junior academic standing, maintain an overall grade point average of 3.4 or higher, and have completed at least 21 credits in the disciplines of economics, human services, psychology, sociology, political science or history. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1971.

Kopicki is a senior psychology major at the university.

■ The following local residents were among the University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Lambda Upsilon, the national honorary chemical society:



Fahad Ashraf of Clarks Summit, a senior biology and philosophy major

Nadeen Jafar of South Abington Township, a senior biology and philosophy major



Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, a senior biology major.



The honor society accepts students with 24 credits in chemistry and a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1975.

Scholarship

Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township is the recipient of The Grace C. Kimball Scholarship in Biology at Wilkes University. Scholarship students were recognized along with the donors whose gifts made the scholarships possible at the university’s annual Scholarship Luncheon on April 4.



The scholarship is presented to beginning biology majors who have satisfied qualifying criteria established on a competitive basis by the department faculty. It was established in 1985 in memory of Grace Kimball, a former faculty member of the biology department.

Senior project

Wilkes University mechanical engineering student, Sean Reese of Dalton presented a senior project on April 28. The event was attended by faculty, friends and family. Engineering students in the university’s College of Science and Engineering are required to complete a senior project to earn their degrees.



Reese’s project, titled “Buddy Cart,” is a personal assistance cart.



Reese worked with faculty advisor Yong Zhu, assistant professor of mechanical engineering.