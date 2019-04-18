Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Honor societies

Lebanon Valley College

Nicole Martin of Clarks Summit was recently inducted into Kappa Delta Pi at Lebanon Valley College during the college’s annual Inquiry celebration.



Martin, a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley.

Education students are eligible for membership in Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education. Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi represents knowledge, duty and power. Pioneering from its beginning by including women as well as men, KDP grew from a local chapter to the international organization it is today, comprising 600 chapters and more than 40,000 members. Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Mead are just a few of the historically known members.

The University of Scranton

■ Four Abington-area residents were among the 38 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho, the university’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. The international honor society was established in 1985 to recognize outstanding achievement and service within the profession of counseling. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Graduate students inducted were:



Harrison Wolff of Clarks Summit



Morgan Craig of Waverly Township



Tessa Werner of South Abington Township

Stacey Watkins of South Abington Township

■Fahad Ashraf of Clarks Summit was among the 22 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology. For induction into the honor society, students must have completed at least three biology courses, maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average in biology, and be in good academic standing at the university. The honor society encourages undergraduate biological research through presentations at conventions, publication in the journal BIOS, and research/travel grants. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Ashraf is a junior majoring in biology at the Jesuit university.

■ Grace Gallagher of Dalton, a junior accounting major, and Abigale Sutton of Clarks Summit, a junior strategic communication major, were among the 17 University of Scranton students inducted into Omega Beta Sigma, the women’s business honor society.

Induction is open to students who major or minor in business, have at least sophomore academic standing, and have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The University’s honor society was established in 1982.

Poll contributor

Cornell University

Murray S. Fallk, a junior at Cornell University, has been acknowledged as a contributor to the April edition of the AEI Political Report, a monthly poll compilation of the American Enterprise Institute.



Fallk, a Dean’s List student, is spending this semester at Cornell’s Washington, D.C. campus. As part of his major’s studies in Policy Analysis and Management he is engaged in an internship with AEI, and his contribution involved their report of polling about the subjects of a Green New Deal and Climate Change.

He is a 2016 graduate of Abington Heights High School, and is the son of Attorney and Mrs. David I. Fallk of Clarks Summit.