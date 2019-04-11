Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Spring break service trips

Two Abington-area residents were among the 51 University of Scranton students who participated in six domestic service trips, organized by Campus Ministries’ Center for Service and Social Justice, over spring break.



Zoe Haggerty of South Abington Township, a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major, and Grace Gallagher of Dalton, an accounting major, both served the homeless by preparing daily meals, cleaning and sorting clothing and food donations at St. Francis Inn in Philadelphia.

Dean’s list

Wyoming Seminary Upper School

The Abington-area students named to the Wyoming Seminary Upper School dean’s list for the second term of the 2018-2019 academic year are as follows.

Dean’s list high honors:

Samantha Barcia of Clarks Green



Jose de los Rios of Dalton



Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit



Hannah Gilbert of Waverly Township



Jacob Gilbert of Waverly Township



Campbell Kelly of Clarks Green



Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit



Lily Anne Kutz of Clarks Summit



Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit



Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit

Dean’s list:



Hannah Frels of Dalton



Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit



Andrew Morgan of Clarks Summit



Charles Wright of Clarks Summit

Honor societies

■ Abington-area residents were among the 38 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho, the university’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. This chapter was established in 1994.

Local Students inducted include:

Harrison Wolff of Clarks Summit

Morgan Craig of Waverly Township

Tessa Werner of South Abington Township

Stacey Watkins of Chinchilla.

■Amy Atkinson of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the national honor society for criminal justice students. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1982.

■Amanda Colombo of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The university’s chapter was established in 1999.

■Vanessa Duboski of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national honor society for mathematics majors. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1973.

Research award

Mallory Brayer of Clarks Summit, a senior at the University of Scranton majoring in biology and cellular molecular biology, was selected to spend last summer at the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor as part of an interdisciplinary research experience for undergraduates program in the structure and function of proteins.

Brayer was recently chosen to present the results of her research at the Emerging Researchers National Conference in STEM in Washington, D.C. She was awarded second place in the category of biological sciences, sub-category: cancer, physiology and genetics.

She is a daughter of Rick and Christine Brayer of Clarks Summit and granddaughter of Joan Krafjack of Clarks Summit and Rich and Helene Brayer of Scranton.

Music award

Abington Heights School District

Abington Heights School District was named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

The award recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

Members of Abington Heights music department include:

Allison Covell

Dana Cerminaro

Beth Shaw

Deano Noto

Mary Kay Kuzma

Rebecca Hetzel

Becky Burdett a

Eric Boylan

Honor roll

Summit Christian Academy

Marianne Rivers, principal of Summit Christian Academy, announced the school’s third quarter honor roll, as follows.

10th grade:

Justin Bodin

Burke Colombo

James Schmidt Jr.

Ninth grade:

Zachary Cutrona

Leah Himka

Joshua Masters

Eighth grade:

Isaac Morrison

Ally Plantz

Ethel Schmidt

Seventh grade:

Christopher Buchanan

Kaylee Parker

Dominick Snipes

Logan Treat

Sixth grade:

Kylie Butash

Kendra Izon

Alethia Masters

Paige Rivers

Nathan Schmidt

Camilla Treat

Meredith Williams

Fifth grade:

Noah Dietrich

Johnathan Feldman

Audrey Izon

Kyle Kovar

Ruby Redfield

Logan Schmidt

Fourth grade:

Marquise Bloom

Jaylee Gonzalez

Faith Mielo

Hailey Miller

Avery Rivers

Third grade:

Gabriel Bruckner

Chase Butash

Brian Deschaine III

Amelia Dietrich

Zachary Feldman

Channing Heuer

Dominic Heuer

Joshua Jimenez

Sarah Lynott

Violet Redfield

Caleb Ryan

Anna Schmidt

Alexander Snipes

Adrian Treat

Second grade:

Gianella Bruckner

Ethan Bell

Samson Cordonnier

Landon Bruckner

Judah Gard

Trayton Feldman

Faith Miller

Grace Selenski

Robert Walsh

First grade:

Katelyn Banta

Djimon Bosu

Colten Butash

Violet Dietrich

Victoria Heuer

Marissa Jefferey

Makenzie Kovar

Andrew Schmidt