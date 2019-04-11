Spring break service trips
The University of Scranton
Two Abington-area residents were among the 51 University of Scranton students who participated in six domestic service trips, organized by Campus Ministries’ Center for Service and Social Justice, over spring break.
Zoe Haggerty of South Abington Township, a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major, and Grace Gallagher of Dalton, an accounting major, both served the homeless by preparing daily meals, cleaning and sorting clothing and food donations at St. Francis Inn in Philadelphia.
Dean’s list
Wyoming Seminary Upper School
The Abington-area students named to the Wyoming Seminary Upper School dean’s list for the second term of the 2018-2019 academic year are as follows.
Dean’s list high honors:
Samantha Barcia of Clarks Green
Jose de los Rios of Dalton
Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit
Hannah Gilbert of Waverly Township
Jacob Gilbert of Waverly Township
Campbell Kelly of Clarks Green
Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit
Lily Anne Kutz of Clarks Summit
Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit
Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit
Dean’s list:
Hannah Frels of Dalton
Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit
Andrew Morgan of Clarks Summit
Charles Wright of Clarks Summit
Honor societies
The University of Scranton
■ Abington-area residents were among the 38 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho, the university’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. This chapter was established in 1994.
Local Students inducted include:
Harrison Wolff of Clarks Summit
Morgan Craig of Waverly Township
Tessa Werner of South Abington Township
Stacey Watkins of Chinchilla.
■Amy Atkinson of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the national honor society for criminal justice students. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1982.
■Amanda Colombo of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. The university’s chapter was established in 1999.
■Vanessa Duboski of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national honor society for mathematics majors. The university’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1973.
Research award
The University of Scranton
Mallory Brayer of Clarks Summit, a senior at the University of Scranton majoring in biology and cellular molecular biology, was selected to spend last summer at the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor as part of an interdisciplinary research experience for undergraduates program in the structure and function of proteins.
Brayer was recently chosen to present the results of her research at the Emerging Researchers National Conference in STEM in Washington, D.C. She was awarded second place in the category of biological sciences, sub-category: cancer, physiology and genetics.
She is a daughter of Rick and Christine Brayer of Clarks Summit and granddaughter of Joan Krafjack of Clarks Summit and Rich and Helene Brayer of Scranton.
Music award
Abington Heights School District
Abington Heights School District was named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.
The award recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.
Members of Abington Heights music department include:
Allison Covell
Dana Cerminaro
Beth Shaw
Deano Noto
Mary Kay Kuzma
Rebecca Hetzel
Becky Burdett a
Eric Boylan
Honor roll
Summit Christian Academy
Marianne Rivers, principal of Summit Christian Academy, announced the school’s third quarter honor roll, as follows.
10th grade:
Justin Bodin
Burke Colombo
James Schmidt Jr.
Ninth grade:
Zachary Cutrona
Leah Himka
Joshua Masters
Eighth grade:
Isaac Morrison
Ally Plantz
Ethel Schmidt
Seventh grade:
Christopher Buchanan
Kaylee Parker
Dominick Snipes
Logan Treat
Sixth grade:
Kylie Butash
Kendra Izon
Alethia Masters
Paige Rivers
Nathan Schmidt
Camilla Treat
Meredith Williams
Fifth grade:
Noah Dietrich
Johnathan Feldman
Audrey Izon
Kyle Kovar
Ruby Redfield
Logan Schmidt
Fourth grade:
Marquise Bloom
Jaylee Gonzalez
Faith Mielo
Hailey Miller
Avery Rivers
Third grade:
Gabriel Bruckner
Chase Butash
Brian Deschaine III
Amelia Dietrich
Zachary Feldman
Channing Heuer
Dominic Heuer
Joshua Jimenez
Sarah Lynott
Violet Redfield
Caleb Ryan
Anna Schmidt
Alexander Snipes
Adrian Treat
Second grade:
Gianella Bruckner
Ethan Bell
Samson Cordonnier
Landon Bruckner
Judah Gard
Trayton Feldman
Faith Miller
Grace Selenski
Robert Walsh
First grade:
Katelyn Banta
Djimon Bosu
Colten Butash
Violet Dietrich
Victoria Heuer
Marissa Jefferey
Makenzie Kovar
Andrew Schmidt