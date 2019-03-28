Article Tools Font size – + Share This

LOMBARDI BORMES

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine announces Class of 2019 residency matches

Ninety-six students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s Match Day, an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in specialties.

Brendan Bormes of Clarks Summit matched at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital-DC for Anesthesiology.

Megan Lombardi of Dalton matched at University of North Carolina Hospitals for General Surgery.

Residencies typically begin July 1.

Thirty-four members of the Class of 2019 matched into a Pennsylvania-based program. Another 30 students matched into a program bordering the state. Seven Geisinger Commonwealth students will train at a Geisinger residency program – four of whom hail from counties within the Geisinger service area.

Geisinger Commonwealth applicants matched into some of the most competitive specialties in American medicine, including dermatology, ophthalmology and surgical specialties like orthopedic and neuro surgery. In addition to the large number of Geisinger Commonwealth students who will train at leading community-based programs, many students will go to residencies at highly competitive teaching hospitals, including those associated with Harvard, Yale, Case Western, Georgetown and Brown.

According to the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), the 2019 Main Residency Match was the largest in history, with more than 43,000 applicants.

Local Wilkes University student participates in alternative break trip to Costa Rica

Wilkes University student Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Township participated in a LEAP-AB trip to Costa Rica March 2-9. LEAP-AB stands for Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Partnerships-Alternative Break, coined by student leaders in 2016.

The students learned about the intersection of ecotourism development and ecology by visiting a number of environmentally sensitive sites in the Guanacaste province of Costa Rica. Students also completed community service with park rangers at Rincon de la Vieja National Park, maintaining hiking trails around the park. Students were also able to observe many species of flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

Wyoming Seminary Lower School announces second term honor roll

Two Waverly Township residents were named to the high honor roll for the 2018-2019 academic year at Wyoming Seminary Lower School. They are Cameron Taylor, seventh grade, and Marai Castellanos, eighth grade.