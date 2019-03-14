Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dean’s lists

Anderson University

Leah Stuenzi of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the fall semester.



To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Gettysburg College

Samuel Rice of Dalton was placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall semester.



Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher on a 4.0 scale for a semester’s work are placed on the list.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre



Sandon Birch of Clarks Summit was named to fall dean’s list at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.



To be eligible for dean’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a one semester grade point average of at least 3.5.

Study abroad program

Local residents were among the 146 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Intersession 2019 semester.

■ Matthew Barrett of Clarks Summit, a neuroscience major, participated in the university travel course, Tropical Ecology in Peru.

■ Ellen Burkey of North Abington Township, a business administration/general major, participated in the university travel course, Global Health Administration Systems in Uganda.

■ Mariah Hawley of Clarks Green, an occupational therapy major, participated in the university travel course, Physical Rehabilitation in the Dominican Republic.

■ Nadiya Latif of South Abington Township, a nursing major, participated in the university travel course, Health Issues in Africa in Uganda.

■ Lydia Lovecchio of South Abington Township, a liberal studies major, participated in the university travel course, Christianity in Africa in Uganda.