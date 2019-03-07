Article Tools Font size – + Share This

MARK DIORIO / COLGATE UNIVERSITY PHOTO An autumn scene from around the Colgate University campus in Hamilton, New York.

Dean’s lists

Colgate University

Gabrielle Durr, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2019, earned the fall 2018 Dean’s Award with Distinction.



Durr, from Clarks Summit, is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School. Durr’s current major is English.



Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall 2018 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.

Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College announced the following Abington-area students earned dean’s list recognition for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or higher in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.

■ Allison Melnikoff of Dalton, a Class of 2022 political science major

■ Melissa Spencer of South Abington Township, a Class of 2019 English - professional writing majorMillikin University

McKinley Carey of South Abington Township was named to the dean’s list at Millikin University for the fall semester.

Students who attempt 12 or more graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.

Seton Hall University

Seton Hall University announced the following Abington-area students qualified for fall dean’s list.

■ Eric Brickel of South Abington Township

■ Alec D’Elia of Clarks Summit

■ Alexandra Maddock of Clarks Summit

University of the Sciences

The following local students were named to the fall dean’s list at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall.

■ Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township, a biomedical sciences student

■ Kiera Lucash of South Abington Township, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student

Washington University in St. Louis

Two Dalton residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

■ Jacob Linker

■ Sam Linker

Both students are enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Degree

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Daniel Stevens of Clarks Summit was one of more than 400 students awarded a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania degree at the commencement ceremonies Dec. 14-15, 2018.

Stevens was awarded a secondary education - biology Bachelor of Science in education and biology degree.

Student

representative

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Amelia Mackarey of Clarks Summit, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) MD Class of 2020, was elected to the position of District III medical student assistant district representative for 2019, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Section on Pediatric Trainees (SOPT) announcment.



Medical student assistant district representative is a two-year position, wherein Mackarey will become the medical student district representative for 2020.



Serving as medical student district representative provides a wealth of experience, including networking with AAP leadership, attendance at the AAP National Conference and Exhibition, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of medical students, residents and fellowship trainees through the AAP resolution process.



Mackarey will also serve as a resource and mentor for other trainees at GCSOM. In addition, district representatives have immediate access to the latest in AAP grants, scholarships and awards, as well as information on career planning and local and national advocacy efforts.



As an SOPT District Officer, Mackarey will attend the AAP National Conference and Exhibition this October in New Orleans.