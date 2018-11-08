Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY COLGATE UNIVERSITY Students walk on the academic quad between classes at Colgate University in New York.

Off to college

Colgate University



Abington Heights High School graduate Julia Kasperkowicz, of Clarks Summit is a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022.



Of the 9,716 applications to Colgate last year, 25 percent were accepted. The average high school GPA for accepted students was 3.8 out of 4.0. Colgate received applications from 50 states, Washington D.C., and 133 countries. International students make up nine percent of the class.

Hamilton College



Samantha Wilkerson of Clarks Summit recently enrolled as a first-year student at Hamilton College.

Wilkerson, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, was selected from a pool of 6,240 applicants to the college and joins a class of 482.

Presidential

scholar

The University of Scranton

Samuel Morano of Clarks Summit, a biology major, was among The University of Scranton full-tuition class of 2019 Presidential Scholars who attended The President’s Business Council (PBC) 17th Annual Award Dinner.

More than $1 million was raised from the event to support the university’s Presidential Scholarship Endowment Fund. More than 500 guests attended the dinner at The Pierre Hotel in New York City on Oct. 4.

Presidential Scholarships are four-year, full-tuition scholarships awarded to incoming freshmen with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement. Through its past 16 dinners, the PBC has generated $14 million for the scholarship fund.