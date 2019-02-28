SUBMITTED PHOTO A Mayor William Thorburn Memorial Scholarship check presentation was recently made at the Clarks Green Borough Building. This scholarship, made possible by monetary donations from family, friends and borough residents, is to be awarded upon graduation to a senior who has excelled in the Industrial Arts program. Abington Heights School District, custodians of the Student Aid Fund, accepted the check in the amount of $1,300. From left, Lee and Charlie Wirth, DPW Foreman Dave Kohinsky, Heather Thorburn McCormick, Maureen Thorburn, Ryan Campbell, Stacey Thorburn McHale and Mayor Patty Lawler.