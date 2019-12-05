Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY IMAGES A soft blanket is one gift that's popular in the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Local residents can be Santa Claus to area senior citizens through Home Instead Senior Care’s Annual Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“We work with local nonprofit agencies to identify the seniors included in the ornaments,” said Jessica Blomain, Home Instead Senior Care general manager and be a Santa to a Senior program coordinator for the last 11 years. “These are our area’s older adults who find themselves without family and companionship at this time of year. A simple gift reminds them that they are loved and appreciated.”

About hundred or more people purchase gifts such as socks, pajamas, blankets, toiletries, puzzle books and decks of cards.

Trees and ornaments with the seniors first name will remain up until Dec. 13. To participate, visit one of the following locations, select an ornament and purchase the gift.

■ Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit

■ Home Instead Senior Care, 506 N. State St., Clarks Summit

■ Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville

Gifts may be returned to the location where the ornament was selected. Community volunteers and program volunteers will wrap the gifts and deliver them.

“Right before Thanksgiving, people start calling the Home Instead office to ask when the trees will be up and where they can get an ornament. The seniors are surprised and touched, and it is very heartwarming when they receive their gift.”

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Gary McDonough, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Wayne and Wyoming counties, in a news release. “A simple gift shows them they are loved and a vital member of the community.”

“It’s amazing to see the smiles these gifts bring to our seniors,” said Blomain. “I wish everyone who brings us a gift could know how their generosity brings happiness to local seniors who otherwise may not have a present to open or someone to share some holiday cheer. We appreciate everyone who picks an ornament and brings in a gift because it means so much to our seniors who are important members of the community.”

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.