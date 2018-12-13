PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ROTARY CLUB OF THE ABINGTONS Sandy Insalaco, senior partner, Insalaco Development Group, recently addressed the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, recounting the story of his family and its many successes. Insalaco Development Group, established in 1972, has a management team with more than 100 years of real estate experience. Its properties include retail, industrial/warehouse and professional offices that span a tri-state area including Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Most local Rotarians remember fondly the Clarks Green Insalaco's grocery store. The presentation also included the history of USHydrations, another Insalaco success story. A 500,000-plus square foot turnkey plant fills, caps, labels and offers multi-pack arrangements and a variety of bottle sizes.