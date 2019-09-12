Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Applications for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s annual SAGE Awards (Scranton Awards for Growth and Excellence) are now available online at scrantonchamber.com.

The awards are presented annually to members of the local business community who demonstrate strong and consistent efforts through their talent, creativity and innovation. Applicants must be current Chamber members in good standing.

This year’s SAGE award categories include Best Practices in Community Development, Best Practices in Customer Service, Best Practices in Marketing and Communications, Business of the Year, Fastest Growing Company, Hometown Star, New and Emerging Business of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Woman of Excellence.

In addition, there will be three “Pride and Progress” awards available for interior and exterior renovations and new construction.

Beginning this year, previous award winners in the Best Practices in Marketing and Communications, Hometown Star and Pride and Progress categories are invited to submit in these categories again, as long as the project is a new endeavor and notably different from your prior award achievement.

All SAGE Award finalists will be entered into the People’s Choice Award category.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s gala on Friday, Nov. 22.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. For more information, visit scrantonchamber.com.