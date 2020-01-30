Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington-area residents are asked to look through their homes for shoes they longer need, in all sizes and types, for men, women and children.

The SADD club (Students Against Destructive Decisions) at Abington Heights High School is collecting the shoes through the end of March. Shoes may be dropped off at the Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Road, during regular school hours.

The shoe drive is centered around National Kick Butt Day, March 20, to bring awareness to smoking and tobacco use.

The shoes will be donated to the Saint Francis Kitchen and Dress for Success.

Sadie Henzes SADD club president and a senior at Abington Heights explained, “I think it is important to raise awareness about smoking and tobacco use, because of all the new products that are being introduced to young adults, teens and even children at such a young age.”

“These products are deadly, and research hasn’t been able to provide the long lasting effects of vaping and Juul products. Smoking and tobacco use puts harmful chemicals substances into the body that combat proper lung use that spread to the rest of the body. It’s an addictive habit that is challenging to break once started, so its our job to make young people aware to help save a life.”

Cara LaBelle, public relations officer for the SADD club, agrees.

“I think the shoe drive allows students to have a visual of how many people are affected by smoking and tobacco use,” said the Abington Heights junior. “Along with spreading awareness about tobacco use, we are able to help others in need by collecting shoes and donating them.”

The SADD club does various activities throughout the year, starting with the Back to School Carnival in August, at which members work a cotton candy stand. During Red Ribbon Week, pledges are made to “say no to tobacco and alcohol” by tying red ribbons to every vehicle in the school parking lot.

Throughout the year, members distribute candies relating to the club’s message to homerooms to spread the mission, safety and facts about the dangers SADD is educated on.

Club members read to fourth-grade students in the Abington Heights School District to educate the students about tobacco use, they collect gently used coats, blankets and socks for the less fortunate in the community, attend at least one conference during the year, host a teachers vs. student basketball game and, in May, club members enact a mock car accident to show the dangers of distracted driving.

“I believe it is important to have a shoe drive for awareness of the dangers that smoking and tobacco use have over our Pennsylvanians,” said Zachary Roditski, a senior at Abington Heights and a four-year member of SADD. “We often hear the statistics that cover either the country or the world and while those numbers are very shocking, I feel that young people don’t adequately understand the size of the issue at hand. By bringing the statistics to a state level, we enable the students walking our halls to see the effects on more of a communal and relatable level. I feel it is very important that the shoes are given to the less fortunate so that SADD club members can make as much of an impact as possible on our community.”

Henzes shared these statistics about smoking and tobacco use.

“Statistics provided by teens.drugabuse.gov report that there have been 2,668 cases of illnesses that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have charted. The cases were reported by all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The illnesses have led to 60 deaths in 27 states and the District of Colombia. That statistic alone is mind blowing and continues to increase as children are uneducated on the dangerous risks of getting involved with these products,” she said.

Henzes has been a member of the SADD club for four years, and in her sophomore year, she was the public relations officer.

Roseann Michaels is the SADD club advisor and a family and consumer science teacher at Abington Heights High School.

“People die daily in Pennsylvania due to tobacco related diseases and even from second hand smoke,” Michaels said.

Lily Wagner, public relations officer of the cub, said she believes the awareness aspect of the shoe drive is important for many reasons.

“The shoes represent the 66 people a day who die from tobacco-related illnesses,” said the Abington Heights junior. “In high school, I believe everyone just wants to fit in and be liked which comes with pure pressure and if we bring awareness to the issues of tobacco and its products, kids will more likely refrain from the usage. As a SADD officer, I hope to reach as many people as I can with this message.”