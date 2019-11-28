Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SNYDER

SCRANTON — Jeff Snyder of South Abington Township was one of four employees recognized by Allied Services Integrated Health System at an annual awards ceremony held in the Graf Community Room at the Luger Rehab Center in Scranton. The Charles Luger Memorial Employee Award recognizes an employee or employees for their outstanding commitment and dedication to Allied Services and their embodiment of the organization’s ideals and mission.

Snyder began his career at Allied Services in 2005. For many years, he worked as a program manager in the Developmental Services Division, assisting residents with disabilities.

Today, he is director of operations at Burnley Employment and Rehab Services in Stroudsburg. He enjoys his role working with community partners to create new opportunities for employment and vocational advancement.

Throughout his career, Snyder has been noted for his enduring commitment to his work, kindness toward his colleagues and his passion for helping others.

Snyder resides in South Abington Township with his wife, Kathy and daughter, Emily. In his spare time, he coaches Special Olympics golf. In 2015, he competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, bringing home a silver medal with his partner, Bobby Robbins.

Other honorees include: Margy Fiscus of Scranton, director of vocational services, Allied Services Integrated Health System; Bob Ames of Peckville, vice president, community services, Allied Services Integrated Health System; and Lori Ashman-Williams of Jefferson Township, clinic director, Allied Services Dickson City Rehab Center.