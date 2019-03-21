Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Susanna Haines and Ryan Siebecker at National Running Center are teaming up with the Clarks Summit borough to hold the first Clarks Summit Patriot Mile on May 25.

CLARKS SUMMIT — There’s just something about running a mile.

The distance appeals to runners of assorted skill levels and experience, said Ryan Siebecker.

It’s not too long and proves a good introduction to competition for beginners.

The distance is a great starting point for children who are interested in running.

Seasoned runners can fly through 1,760 yards as fast as they can.

Siebecker and Susanna Haines thought a mile run would be a great addition to Memorial Day festivities in the borough, and the Clarks Summit Patriot Mile was born.

“The one thing I think is great about a mile is you can do what you like with it,” Siebecker said.

The inaugural race is set for Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m., two days before Memorial Day and the borough’s annual parade.

A race would be a great way to bring people into the borough’s downtown ahead of the parade, said Siebecker and Haines, codirectors of the race and employees at National Running Center. While less common than 5K races, there are other mile runs locally that have proven successful, such as the Andy Gavin’s Green Ridge Mile in Scranton and the Jack Daniels Mile in Tunkhannock, Siebecker said.

“We know it’s a format that has had success in our area and we always thought this would be a great area for it,” Siebecker said.

The Patriot Mile marks the second race the running company organizes locally. They also hold the annual Strawberry Day 5K run/walk, held in conjunction with the Strawberry Day Festival each June. Proceeds from that benefit The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education.

The entrance fee for the Patriot Mile is $15. Siebecker and Haines are still deciding on whether to donate the proceeds to a charity or use it for prizes for runners. The first 100 registrants will be guaranteed custom Patriot Mile drinking glasses embossed with the race logo, which is the National Running Center logo with a patriotic motif.

The race course begins at the National Running Center, 318 Davis St. , and takes runners up the course’s only hill to West Grove Street, where they run to Bedford Street to Center Street to Winola Road to Depot Street and end up back on Davis Street. The race ends at the store.

“We’re really hoping for it to be a successful event and we think it could really benefit the community,” Siebecker said.

To register for the Clarks Summit Patriot Mile, runners can visit NEPARunner.com, runsignup.com or stop by the store to fill out a registration.

Fast facts about the mile ...

■ The word “mile” stems from the Latin phrase “Mille Passus,” a unit of measure used by the Romans. It means “thousand paces.”

■ The mile is equal to 5,280 feet or, for fans of the metric system, 1,609.34 meters.

■ Roger Bannister of Great Britain ran the first recorded sub-four minute mile (3:59.4) on May 6, 1954 at Oxford University’s Iffley Road Track. Diane Leather of Great Britain ran the first recorded female sub-five minute mile (4:59.6) on May 29, 1954.

■ The world record for running the mile is 3:43.13, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj on July 7, 1999. Svetlana Masterkova of Russia set the female world record of 4:12.56 on Aug. 14, 1996.