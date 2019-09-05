Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES The Newton Ransom Elementary School PTO is planning its fourth annual 5k run/walk and fun run for Sunday, Sept. 22.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Runners and walkers are invited to put their running shoes on in support of the Newton Ransom Elementary School.

The school PTO is hosting its fourth annual 5k run/walk and fun run Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Abington Heights Middle School.

New this year is an easier family-friendly 5k course. In years past, the school’s cross country course was used. This year’s course will use the pavement areas of the Abington Heights Middle School and Newton Ransom Elementary School.

The fun run for children will go around the pond in front of the middle school.

“This event is a chance to bring the community together to support the elementary school,” said Marissa Zang, chairman. “It also promotes a healthy activity for our families and kids in the community.

Faith Bennett of Faith’s Fun Faces will offer face painting.

Erica Keller is a co-chair of the event.

“I’m extremely excited to ... help with this event,” Keller said. It’s all for the kids and goes back to them. I’m so glad to help in any way.”

Race day registration and packet pick up is from 8-8:45 a.m.

The fun run is open to children in fourth grade and younger, with a 9 a.m. start.

The 5k walk/run is open to all, with a 9:30 a.m. start.

There is an early registration deadline of Sept. 13, which guarantees participants a T-shirt.

The cost for 5k run/walk is $20; $10 for the fun run.Registration after Sept. 13 or on the day of the event does not guarantee a T-shirt and the cost for the 5k run/walk is $25; $15 for the fun run.

“All proceeds benefit the Newton Ransom Elementary students,” said Zang. “It helps our students with all proceeds going toward purchasing school supplies, field trips, events for the students and more.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available until Sept. 9.

For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, email Zang at

marissazang@yahoo.com.