SCRANTON — Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles will hold its inaugural 5K run/fun walk Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m., at Nay Aug Park to raise money for pediatric cancer research, awareness and support of local families battling the disease. Registration is from 7:30–8:45 a.m. at the bandstand across from the museum.
Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles was started by the McDonnell family of South Abington Township after their son, Matthew, now age 9, battled and defeated a rare form of Wilm’s Tumor four times in five years. The non-profit, which is a component fund under the Scranton Area Foundation, raises money for pediatric cancer research, awareness and support.
The event, sponsored by NET Credit Union, will include T-shirts for participants, medals for top finishers in each age category, gift cards for the overall male and female winners, basket raffles and music provided by Rock 107. To register, visit bit.ly/2LfGGQg.