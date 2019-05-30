Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO NET Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles' inaugural 5K Run/Fun Walk, set for Saturday, June 1 at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. From left, first row: Alisa Mulea, NET CU; Bobby Reese; Matthew McDonnell amd Blake Krivak. Second row: Nora Hinkley, NET CU; Clarence Baltrusaitis, NET CU CEO; Linda McDonnell; Patrick McDonnell; Mark Cordelli, NET CU; Jean Seifert, NET CU and Lauren Beppler, NET CU.

SCRANTON — Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles will hold its inaugural 5K run/fun walk Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m., at Nay Aug Park to raise money for pediatric cancer research, awareness and support of local families battling the disease. Registration is from 7:30–8:45 a.m. at the bandstand across from the museum.

Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles was started by the McDonnell family of South Abington Township after their son, Matthew, now age 9, battled and defeated a rare form of Wilm’s Tumor four times in five years. The non-profit, which is a component fund under the Scranton Area Foundation, raises money for pediatric cancer research, awareness and support.

The event, sponsored by NET Credit Union, will include T-shirts for participants, medals for top finishers in each age category, gift cards for the overall male and female winners, basket raffles and music provided by Rock 107. To register, visit bit.ly/2LfGGQg.