SUBMITTED PHOTO The Ruel Foundation is establishing a third orphanage in Sorsogon, Philippines to help children in crisis and desperate need. Express Employment Professionals donated $10,000 to help purchase kitchen appliances, furniture and beds for the children. The move-in is slated for February. Express Pros Scranton Owner and Ruel Board Member, Amy Clegg of Clarks Summit expressed her appreciation to Express headquarters for the donation. To learn more, visit RuelFoundation.com. Ruel Foundation Director Pauling Curtis Smith, poses with some of the children helped by the Ruel Foundation.