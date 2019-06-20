SUBMITTED PHOTO The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will once again sponsor a fireworks event Tuesday, July 2 at the Abington Heights Middle School grounds. The rain date is Wednesday, July 3. The event is the club's gift to the community, but to help underwrite the costs, a $5 per car donation is requested. The grounds will open at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. Food, beverages, novelties and amusements will be featured. From left: Steve Selige, Bruce Valentine, Eileen Christian, Gail Cicerini, John Hambrose (chairman), Jackie Mattes, Lauren Calvey, Noreen Thomas (president elect), Wayve Trivelpeice, Ryan Campbell (president), Gus Vlassis, Chris Calvey Jr., Ned Connell and Joanne Pezzuti.