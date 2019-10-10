SUBMITTED PHOTO Rotary clubs from the Abingtons, Dunmore, North Scranton, Scranton, North Pocono and the Passport Club sponsored The University of Scranton’s Edward R. Leahy Jr. Center Clinic for the Uninsured’s fundraising event at Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant Firkin Friday, raising $1,340. From left, first row: Andrea Mantione, director of the Leahy Community Health and Family Center; Patricia Mattes-Mazzei, North Scranton Rotary Club; and Maria Vital, operations manager at the Leahy Community Health and Family Center. Second row: Kirsten McIntyre, clinic nurse manager for the Leahy Clinic; Noreen Thomas, Rotary Club of the Abingtons; and Mark Barber Jr., Scranton Rotary Club.