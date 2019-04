Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Warren Watkins at the podium. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE ROTARY CLUB OF THE ABINGTONS Rotary Club of the Abingtons President Ryan Campbell poses with the cake.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — March 21 marked the 90th anniversary of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons.

A historical talk was presented by Warren Watkins, a 50-year member and Past District Governor. President Ryan Campbell shared a cake and champagne with everyone at the meeting.

The club meets on Thursdays at 12:10 p.m. at the Ramada, 820 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township. For more information about the club, its events and membership, visit abingtonrotary.org.