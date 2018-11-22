Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ROTARY CLUB OF THE ABINGTONS Brian Manning of Manning Farm Dairy spoke at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting. He talked about the history of the family business, which was established in 1920. The fourth generation business started with a single delivery truck that went door to door and grew into a large farm that produces fresh milk and homemade ice cream that is sold at multiple retail stores. Together with his two brothers, Ken and Kevin, Brian presented a past, present and future story of their herd of 100 cows and the current technology that monitors their activity, temperature and what each one consumes and sends alerts to a cell phone.

Brian Manning of Manning Farm Dairy spoke at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting. He talked about the history of the family business, which was established in 1920.

The fourth generation business started with a single delivery truck that went door to door and grew into a large farm that produces fresh milk and homemade ice cream that is sold at multiple retail stores.

Together with his two brothers, Ken and Kevin, Brian presented a past, present and future story of their herd of 100 cows and the current technology that monitors their activity, temperature and what each one consumes and sends alerts to a cell phone.