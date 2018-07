NEWTON TWP. — People packed the area around the Abington Heights Middle School for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ annual fireworks show Tuesday evening, July 3. The event began with carnival games, rides and food trucks and concluded with the fireworks display.

The heat didn’t seem to deter people from coming out and the turnout for the event looked robust, according to John Hambrose, an event organizer.

“It’s a perfect night,” he said.