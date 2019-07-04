Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left: Mark Wyandt, Barbara Moss, Annette Adair, Jackie Hooker and Joe LaCoe.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons presented eight Dolbear Awards at a recent meeting. Mark Wyandt, assistant superintendent at Abington Heights High School, introduced the three recipients who were able to attend the meeting. He, along with other district administrators, chose eight recipients this year out of a record 17 applications.

Each recipient will receive $900 toward their program/conference.

Recipients include:

■ Barbara Moss, a high school science teacher will attend a conference to learn more about changes to the science portion of college boards.

■ Jackie Hooker, a fourth-grade teacher at Clarks Summit Elementary School will attend a program to learn strategies to effectively engage students “outside the book.”

■ Jilda Julian, a Clarks Summit Elementary School teacher, will attend the same conference as Hooker.

■ Annette Adair, who teaches high school English, was inspired by attending a conference last year as a prior recipient. She will attend another English conference this year.

■ Jennifer Tarr, a high school teacher, will attend the NCTE National Convention in Baltimore.

■ Katie Lanseidel, a special education teacher, will attend the PA Low Incidence Conference in State College.

■ Casey Beichler, a high school teacher, will attend the PA Low Incidence Conference.

■ Krista Carey, a high school teacher, will attend the Wilson Reading System Conference in New York City.