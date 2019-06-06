Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Russ Jones, president of Sandvic Materials Technology, LLC, gave a presentation at the May 23 weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. He spoke about the company's local, 44-acre site that produces tubing. Worldwide, Sandvic employs 46,000 people in 160 countries with an annual revenue of 11 billion dollars.
