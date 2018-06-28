Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is expecting large crowds and satisfied appetites as the club’s 2018 Independence Day Fireworks Show takes to the sky over the Abington Heights Middle School at nightfall on July 3.

The show grounds at the school will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Admission is free but drivers will be charged $5 per vehicle to park. Guests who do not park in the Rotary parking areas are welcome to support the show by making a donation with the parking attendants or by sending a donation to the Rotary Club of the Abingtons at PO Box 392, Clarks Summit 18411.

South Abington Township police are reminding show-goers that parking will be prohibited on Newton-Ransom Boulevard and other roads in the vicinity of the show.

Otto’s Rides will present children’s games and amusements, LuLaRoe with Katie Lane will present a line of summer fashions and Ally’s Balloon Twist Artist will thrill young guests with inflatable creations.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will sell light ropes and other holiday souvenirs.

For the first time in the show’s nearly 30-year history, an ATM will be available to guests. Look for the machine near the Rotary stand next to the middle school.

This year’s food vendors will again offer a wide range of menu items, including local favorites, holiday staples and the ethnic dishes that give Northeast Pennsylvania its one-of-a-kind flavor. Already lined up to serve the show’s hungry guests are:

■ FonDippity: chocolate fondue

■ The Food Cube: gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and tater tots

■ Lou’s Concessions: cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks, chicken fries, nachos

■ Manning’s Ice Cream: scooped ice cream and shakes

■ Southwest Savory Food Truck

■ Sweet Lush Cupcakery: bakery items including holiday cupcakes and its signature holiday “rocket pop cupcake”

■ Tony Thomas Catering LLC: French fries, sausage and peppers, chicken fingers, corn on the cob, root beer and root beer floats

■ Webby’s Concessions: soft pretzels, funnels cakes, fried Oreos

■ Yogi’s Ethnic Foods: potato pancakes, halushki, pierogies, fresh-squeezed lemonade

The Rotary Club expects additional food vendors to reserve spots at the show as the event approaches.