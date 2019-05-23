Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO The Rotary Club of the Abingtons cleaned a two-mile stretch of Routes 6&11 in Glenburn Township Saturday morning, April 27. From left: Dave Griffin, Chris Selige, Lauren Calvey, Steve Selige, Jackie Mattes, Ryan Campbell, Chris Calvey Jr. and Roger Mattes.
