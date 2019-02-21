PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ROTARY CLUB OF THE ABINGTONS Gus Vlassis presented a program on his three trips to Turkey at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting. He was the first member of the Keystone College faculty to receive a Fulbright award. Under that program, he spent the 1965-1966 school year in Samsun, Turkey studying the educational system of Turkey and teaching at a private school. In 1995, he spent four weeks leading a Rotary Group Study Exchange team to Western Turkey traveling to a number of cities and living with Turkish families. In 1997, he spent three months as a Rotary volunteer professor at the Uludag University in Bursa, Turkey. His last trip to Turkey was in 2014, when he and other Rotarians traveled to a number of cities talking with families, educators and business owners. Vlassis became interested in the changes that took place over those years and discussed those infrastructure differences and the cultural changes that have occurred since 1965.