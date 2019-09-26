WAVERLY TWP. — Christopher Glinton and Paul Daugevelo of Ros-Al Events are back once again with the Fall Antiques Show at the Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 North Abington Road.
Antiques in Waverly is a two-day event featuring the best in antiques from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England. The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the vendors guests will see at the show are the following – some returning favorites and some new ones – all eager to help them find their next treasures or collectibles:
■ Theresa Wilkinson Antiques of Freeland
■ Pat Kern Antiques of Factoryville
■ Kimberly Shafer Antiques of Clarks Summit
■ Nancy Kintner Antiques of Forkston Township
■ Janet Taylor Antiques of Waverly
■ Lyle Turner of Mountain Top
■ Kalil Kaba Antiques of The Bronx, New York
■ Sassy Albert Soaps of Tunkhannock
■ John Walthers Antiques of South Ergmont, Massachusetts
■ Bella Soeurs Le Shoppe of Carbondale
■ Helena Hughes of New York
■ Eileen Custer of Harrisurg
■ Ros-Al Antiques of Forest City
■ James Finger of Scranton
■ Nabi Oriental Rugs of Happauge, New York
■ Country Dawn of South Canaan
■ Dale & Debby Metz of Easton
■ Julie’s Antiques of New York
Bring in your own antique or collectible and have it appraised by Maggie Winchester who will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Antiques in Waverly also includes a walking tour of the township on Sunday at 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the Comm front door and is free for show ticketholders.
While you’re at the show, take a few minutes to visit The Comm Archives on display in the lobby.
For more information, contact Ros-Al Events at 570-960-2754 or visit rosalfloral.com. Light fare will be served each day. Tickets are $6 and are good for both days of the show. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Comm.