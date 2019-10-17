Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1 will hold its annual roast beef dinner and basket raffle on Saturday, Oct. 19.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The J. W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company will hold its roast beef dinner and basket raffle on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire station banquet hall, 321 Bedford St.

The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, glazed carrots, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee, tea, water and iced tea. The cooking is done by Ayers Country Market and auxiliary members.

“The raffle baskets were new last year and were so popular that we decided to increase the amount of baskets,” said Mari Bowen, vice president of the auxiliary. “We have approximately 50 baskets including a wheelbarrow of cheer, a 43-inch television, a beautiful hand-painted chair in the style of Mackenzie Childs, lottery tickets, Lego sets and restaurant, gas and salon gift cards.”

“The purpose of the auxiliary is to assist the Clarks Summit Fire Company financially and work at all times for the best interest of the company,” said Nancy Ayers, president of the auxiliary. “We have various fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the fire company.”

The fundraisers include a supermarket sweep held in conjunction with Gerrity’s Supermarkets in Clarks Summit, a cookie walk held the first Saturday in December, an ice cream social in September and a Texas Roadhouse event.

The auxiliary also provides refreshments when the volunteers are fighting a major fire.

“Through the auxiliary, I have met many wonderful people some who are now my best friends,” said Ayers a member for 10 years. “It is rewarding to know that we are working together to help the fire company out by raising money for them. Through our fundraising, we are able to buy the fire company items they need to help fight fires, to supply the ambulance with much-needed equipment and help purchase a new ladder truck. It is also very satisfying when the firefighters are exhausted and hungry from fighting a fire and we can hand them a bottle of water or a cup of coffee.”

“In these polarized times, it’s important to remember the sense of community we value and deepen our awareness of the volunteers who respond to our basic need for safety,” said Bowen. “These first responders assist us in some of our worst times in our lives and this is a wonderful way to say thank you and enjoy a great meal.”

“The money the ladies raise helps us so that we don’t have to spend time raising funds when we could be doing other things such as responding to emergencies or doing training,” said Fire Chief Jay Miller.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-586-9656, extension 4. There will be a limited number of tickets sold at the door.

New members are welcome to join either the fire company or auxiliary.