JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Rev. Bill Carter at the piano at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

In a band or orchestra, instruments perform together, playing different parts of the same song. Although it may seem unusual that a Presbyterian minister is also an accomplished jazz musician, for Reverend Bill Carter, it’s all part of the one mission and life God has called him to. Carter blends his gift of music with his calling to serve the church and community.

Rev. Bill Carter serves at First Presbyterian in Clarks Summit, preaching weekly and caring for his congregation. So, how did a Presbyterian minister become a jazz musician at the helm of a decades-old jazz band with 120 original compositions in his repertoire?

“Somewhere in the midst of preparing for the ministry, I mistakenly thought that music was a lesser calling,” Carter said. “I set it on the shelf but it kept rebounding back.”

He played piano for seminary gatherings while preparing for the ministry. At his first church, he agreed to play cocktail piano for their spaghetti suppers.

“Not a big deal,” he thought.

Then, he did some speaking on music.

“I found some linkages between jazz music and the life of faith, and began speaking on that, never thinking it would come to anything,” Carter shared. “But it grew and became a somewhat substantial part of my ministry. It began very simply. Often I would play music after the talk. As a result, I began to develop some material. In my first parish, after one year I got a raise. I took that and went out and put money down on a piano. When I came here to Clarks Summit, the very first thing that happened after all the interviews were done and I had preached, (they voted yes), was that a guy stood up in the back and said ‘We’ve heard you preach and that was fine. But could you play us something?’ and I said, ‘Well, you know, that’s not why I’m here. I’m not here for that.’ And he said ‘That’s what you think.’”

As a result, Rev. Carter sat down at the piano that first Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit and gave his jazz rendition of “Amazing Grace.” He’s been using his music to bless people ever since. The Presbybop Quartet was formed by Carter a few years later.

Presbybop is made up of professional jazz muscians brought together by Rev. Carter. They play several times a year.

They will perform as a trio on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Scranton Jazz Festival in the courtyard on Center Street in Scranton outside of Adezzo beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The Presbybop Quartet will celebrate 25 years on Sept. 2 with a jazz communion concert at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit at 10 a.m. They are also scheduled to perform Oct. 7 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton.

“What we like to do is introduce people who don’t think they like jazz to jazz they will probably like,” Carter shared. “And for those who do like jazz, to remind them why it is such a vibrant American song-form. The great thing about jazz, is that jazz begins a musical conversation that the musicians then have on the stage. So, rather than play a set piece and play it like you’ve heard it on the radio, jazz bands play something and then allow it to develop. It is often rooted in what you’ve just heard. We aren’t improvising notes out of the air, we are dialoguing with the melody and the harmony of the tune.”

As Carter has served at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit for the past 28 years and spoke on and played his music, he found a harmony developed between the two.

“I’ve begun to think of my music as part of my ministry. As a gift that is offered to help other people become completely alive,” Carter shared. “Jazz is one of the few collaborative art forms. It models what a community could be and of course, what a church is called to be. So, someone shouldn’t be dominating all the time. It’s shared. Sometimes you are in a supportive role and sometimes you step out and take a solo.”

First Presbyterian Church has a history of supporting music and the arts.

It hosts a performing arts series each year as a gift for the community. In April, Presbybop will perform the music of Herbie Hancock, as a sextet. Concerts are held at First Presbyterian beginning each fall. The full schedule for the 2018-19 season will be announced soon.

“It’s a church that has always encouraged all of its people to use all of their gifts,” Carter said. “If you’re good at something, they want to see more of it and not necessarily the gifts you get paid for.”

Carter calls his church to worship through service. The church is involved in many community events, service opportunities and public education offerings.

“The church exists and the Gospel exists to make a difference, a constructive difference, in the neighborhoods where the church is lodged… Life here matters,” he shared. “It matters that we are in relationships and friendships with one another. It’s about sinking in and making a long-term difference. We can press through the divisions and inevitable conflicts that come and fight for unity. It’s hard work, and it’s long-term work but it’s the work I am committed to.”

Carter has put down roots in Clarks Summit and loves the people he’s with and the place in which he lives. He is married to Jamie and they have four adult children. Not surprisingly all four are in the business of helping people.

“I’ve always wanted to be a force for unity and a sense of community,” Carter said. “My way of living the Christian faith is by building a community and honoring the gifts of the people in that community. For me, it is this quintet. To create music together that blesses others and gives life, both to us and the people who hear it.”

For Carter, ministry is about coming alongside, helping where he can and using his gifts to serve, while encouraging others to do the same. His sermons are loved by his congregation, but he also comes alive at the piano, performing with others as they blend harmonies to elevate the human experience and bring the community together.

More info

For more information on Bill Carter and Presbybop visit presbybop.com.