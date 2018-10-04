Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY Members of the student-faculty research team include, from left: Kayla Thorpe, Jenna Reed, Lisa Giuffre, Misericordia University Associate Professor Kathleen Scaler Scott, Bailey Hartung and Taylor Header.

DALLAS TWP. — Clarks Summit resident Kayla Thorpe is a member of a Misericordia University faculty-student research team in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology that received special recognition from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) for a research poster that addresses the communication disorder, cluttering.

The student-faculty research team also includes students Emily Gurtizen of West Chester, Katrina Giacumbo of Holmdel, N.J., Bailey Hartung of Tamaqua, Taylor Header of Ashland, Jenna Reed of Fleetwood, Lisa Giuffre of Fairfield, N.J. and faculty mentor Kathleen Scaler Scott, associate professor of speech-language pathology.

The team submitted the research poster to ASHA to be considered for presentation at the 2018 ASHA Convention: “Revolutionary Learning. Evolutionary Practice” in November.

The Misericordia University research poster, “Discourse Analysis in Adults with Cluttering: Implications for Language vs. Executive Functioning,’’ has been designated a Meritorious Poster Submission by ASHA. Meritorious Poster Submission recognition is for proposals judged by the Convention Program Committee to show “extraordinary, exceptional and innovative work.’’ The poster was one of 51 selected out of 2,122 poster submissions for the national honor.

The Meritorious Poster Submission are noted in the annual convention program book with a ribbon icon and identified in the Poster Hall with a ribbon displayed on the research poster.

The Misericordia University study, presented in the research poster, analyzed the speech patterns of seven adults who clutter and seven who do not have speech disorders. The study is attempting to find new ways to help people who clutter plan their messages and communicate more efficiently.

More than 15,000 people attend the ASHA Convention in Boston, Massachusetts from Nov. 15-17. The convention is the premier annual professional education event for speech-language pathologists, audiologists and speech, language and hearing scientists. The Misericordia University research team will present their findings during the event.