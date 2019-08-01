Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO At the 65th anniversary reunion of the Clarks Summit High School Class of 1954, from left, first row: Bill Davis, Ruth Mary Nyhart Grossarth, Carol Stoodley Richards, Sue Menning Colombo, Rose Marie Yuhas Dudas, Barb Purcell Goodwich, Charlene Williams Hoover, Frank Rider, John Radkiewicz and John Menning. Second row: Bill Speare, Rick Lewis, Paul Sherlock, Bill Richards, George Yarns, Tom Pervical, Russ Captor, Dave Menichiello and Jim Scott.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of the Clarks Summit High School Class of 1954 held their 65th anniversary reunion on July 20 at the home of classmate Sue Menning Colombo and her husband Frank “Butch” Colombo.

The class had 80 members and the school was located on East Grove Street at the current site of the Abington Heights Administration Building. The school was later replaced by Abington Heights High School.

“I played football in high school,” said John Radkiewicz of Clarks Summit.

“Our class was one of the friendliest and closest classes. We have had reunions off and on for many years.”

Radkiewicz owned and operated Floral Haven Greenhouses in Chinchilla.

“I was a cheerleader and also remember the Comet review,” said Sue Menning Colombo of Dalton. “Some classes were held in the main building and others in the annex next door. After school, I walked to Depot Street to get a vanilla ice cream cone at Hill’s Store.”

She and her husband started Interstate Safety Services which manufactures concrete median barriers.

“I sat in front of Bill Richards in class,” said Carol Stoodley Richards of Fleetville. “One day he asked me on a date, but I wouldn’t go. We dated our senior year and were married after college.”

She was a microbiologist in a lab in Syracuse, New York.

“I played the piano,” said Russ Captor of Shelton, Connecticut. “I remember driving classmates Jim Scott and Dave Menichiello to Philadelphia. Jim had to get his physical for the Navy ROTC. I parked the car and got a parking ticket, which I did not give to Jim. He later got a letter in the mail saying he was going to lose his license for not paying the ticket.”

Captor was a mining engineer for GTE Sylvania for 30 years.

“I did art in high school and drew horses.,” said Dave Menichiello of Binghamton, New York. “I have not drawn a horse in 65 years.”

Menichiello was an art teacher and art director for the Binghamton, New York School District.

“I played baseball, liked to hunt and fish and worked on a farm,” said Paul Sherlock of Clarks Summit. “Jim Scott and I went hunting for ducks. We got one and took it to Jim’s house where his mom Teresa Scott cooked it for us.”

Sherlock worked for Eureka Printing Company.

“It was great getting together again with the classmates,” said Jim Scott of South Abington Township. “Thanks to Sue Menning Colombo for always organizing our class reunions.”

Scott spent 15 years working in private industry working in engineering or management and retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot.

“I started at Waverly for grade school, said Rose Marie Yuhas Dudas of Dumont, New Jersey. “I then moved on to Clarks Summit for high school, where I was a cheerleader and worked on the yearbook. I knew some people from Waverly, but became fast friends with others and we are still friends all these years later.”

She worked as a nurse in various hospitals.

“There was a Catholic seminary on Venard Road where Clarks Summit University is now,” said George Yarns of Clarks Summit. “We’d go sleigh riding there”

Yarns worked as a tool engineer with IBM and then became a forest fire specialist supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Forest and Waters.

“I’d take my telescope up that hill,” said Bill Speare of Clarks Summit. “I could see a clock on a desk inside Donna Miller’s house. That is when I knew it was time to go home.”

Speare was the curator of science at the Everhart Museum in Scranton for 33 years.

Bill Richards of Fleetville was wearing his high school baseball hat. He was a starting pitcher.

“I met Carol Stoodley and we became high school sweethearts,” he said. “We have been married 61 years.”

He was a marine biologist for more than 49 years with the federal government.

“I played football and played the drum in the marching band,” said classmate Rick Lewis. “At halftime, I had to put my marching band uniform over my football uniform and play. When halftime was over, I took off the band uniform and went back to play football.”

Lewis was the owner of Scranton Building Block and was a musician throughout his life. He played twice at the White House.

Classmate Frank Rider of Bethlehem reflected on going to Johnson College after high school and becoming a machinist.

Information was provided by the Class of 1954 50th reunion booklet.

Other classmates at the reunion included John Menning, Ruth Mary Nyhart Grossarth, Barb Purcell Goodwich, Tom Pervical, Judy Gavigan Vetrono and Charlene Williams Hoover.

Classmates who have died include Helen Atherton, Jim Augustine, Charlie Beynon, Bob Berry, Peggy Cavanaugh, Tom Davis, Nancy Derr, Sam Dougherty, Judy Engel, Betty Evens, Gloria Enyon, George Fray, Janet Gordon, Tom Gyr, Bob Haswell, Phil Jackson, Charlotte Jones, Gale Jones, Bill Kassebart, Charlie Kyzer, Walt Lewis, Barbara Nancarrow, George Poelham, Frances Shack, Gary Shepard, Barbara Sordon, Bob Squier, Dawn Squier, Beverly Swartwood, Ida Warkins and Joan Wolsifer.