LA PLUME — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evans Hall at Keystone College, 1 College Green.

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. As of Jan. 6, the Red Cross had less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-733-2767, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.