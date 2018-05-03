Article Tools Font size – + Share This



On Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clarks Green Borough Council will sponsor its inaugural Recycling Festival, a community celebration of recycling, reusing and reducing. The festival will be held “on the green” in front of the Abington Heights Administration Building, Grove Street, rain or shine.

Recycling Stations will be part of the festival, so start saving/collecting the following items to bring to the festival. Among them: used prescription eyeglasses, gently used, clean, toddler to 6X clothing, old (retired) American flags of all sizes, gently used, clean, leashes, quilts, towels; teacups, mugs, small vases, silk artificial flowers, cleaning supplies: dish detergent, soaps, laundry detergent, toner/ink cartridges (not the large ones) and toiletries such as shampoo, body wash, conditioners, deodorant.

There will also be vendors, exhibits, a food tent and a basket raffle. For the kids there will be a recycled “make and take” craft table. For more information, visit clarksgreen.info.

From left, seated: Mayor Patti Lawler, councilman Bill Toms and Marnie Palmer with Enzo. Standing: Rosalie Warner, Kathy Plishka and councilwoman M.J. Igoe.