Here are some great recipes that I know you will enjoy. Bon appetit.

ROAST CHICKEN WITH ONION GRAVY

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon minced garlic

salt and black pepper, to taste

1 (6 to 7-pound) roasting chicken

1 pound red onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup white wine

1 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

Combine parsley, thyme, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in small bowl. Lift skin on chicken breast and leg meat with fingers and carefully spread herb mixture evenly underneath. Tie legs together with string, then place chicken in center of 17x11-inch roasting pan. Arrange onions around chicken; sprinkle onions with thyme, salt and pepper. Roast 2 hours until nicely browned. Transfer chicken to serving platter; cover loosely with foil.

To prepare onion gravy: Strain onions and pan drippings through sieve set over a bowl. Skim and discard fat from drippings; reserve onions and drippings. Add wine to roasting pan; bring to boil, scraping any browned bits from bottom of pan. Boil until reduced to 1/2 cup, 4 to 5 minutes. Add chicken broth; boil 2 minutes more. Transfer reduced wine-broth mixture, onions, drippings and vinegar to blender and puree until smooth. Serve chicken with onion gravy. Yield: 8 servings.

MANICOTTI CASSEROLE For batter:

2 extra large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup flour

For filling:

1 pound Ricotta cheese

2 extra large eggs

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

salt and black pepper

1 (16-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce, or old-fashion spaghetti meat sauce (recipe below)

grated parmesan cheese

To prepare batter: Combine ingredients in order listed. Beat until smooth. In a hot, well-oiled 6-inch skillet, pour 3/4 cup batter. Fry on one side only until the batter holds the shape of the pan. Place separately on cloth until all pancakes are cooked.

To prepare filling: Combine ricotta, eggs, parsley, salt and pepper; mix well. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling on each manicotti and roll up. Arrange in a shallow 13-inch-by-9-inch-by-2-inch baking pan which has been lined with your favorite spaghetti sauce. Cover with additional sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese over top. Bake, covered, at 350º for 30 minutes. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

To prepare old-fashioned spaghetti meat sauce:

1 pound ground beef

1 large onion

1 green pepper

2 stalks celery

2 cups tomato sauce

2 cups cooked or canned tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

hot cooked spaghetti or macaroni

Crumble ground beef in heated frying pan. Cook and stir until lightly browned. Finely chop onion, green pepper and celery. Add to ground beef; cook until tender. Add tomato sauce, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cover and cook slowly for 1 hour until thickened. Serve over hot, cooked spaghetti or macaroni. Yield: 6 servings; 3/4 cup each of sauce.

GRILLED OR BROILED LAMB BURGERS

2 pounds lean ground lamb

1 (10-ounce package) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2/3 cup nonfat dry milk powder

1/4 cup white wine Worcestershire sauce

Mix lamb, spinach, powdered milk and 2 tablespoons of the wine Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl until well-blended. Shape into 6 (1-inch-thick) patties.

To grill: Place patties 4 to 6 inches above hot coals. Grill 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium, basting with remaining wine Worcestershire sauce. Serve on lightly grilled pita breads; top with mango chutney.

To broil: Place on broiler-pan rack 4 to 6 inches from heat source. Broil 5 to 6 minutes per side for medium. Yield: 6 servings.

POTATO-PEPPER PACKETS

1-1/2 pounds russet potatoes, scrubbed, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1 each medium-size yellow and green bell pepper, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, torn in small pieces

1/2 stick butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients in large bowl until evenly coated with melted butter. Put potato mixture in center of an 8-inch square of heavy-duty foil. Fold top half over and bring edges together. Turn bottom edges 1/2-inch, then repeat to make a double fold. Smooth with fingers; double-fold each side.

To grill: Place package on grill 4 to 6 inches above hot coals. Grill 35 to 40 minutes, shaking packet 3 times and turning over once, until potatoes are tender when pierced. (To test for doneness, pierce through foil with long fork.)

To broil: Heat oven to 425º. Place foil package directly on oven rack, shaking and turning once.

Yield: 4 servings.

CRISPY RICE AND VEGETABLE SALAD

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can chicken broth

1/2 cup wild rice

3/4 cup white rice

4 green onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, diced

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium yellow pepper, diced

1 medium–size zucchini, diced

1 cup loosely-packed Chinese pea pods, cut diagonally into ¼-inch wide slices

salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

In a medium bowl, combine chicken broth and enough water to equal 3 cups liquid. In a medium saucepan, heat chicken broth mixture over high heat to boiling. Stir in wild rice; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 40 to 45 minutes. Add white rice; bring to boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes longer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Heat 1 tablespoon salad oil in a nonstick skillet; cook green onions and carrots 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 4 remaining vegetables, salt and pepper to taste, cook 3 to 4 minutes longer until vegetables are tender-crisp. Spoon cooked vegetables into bowl; add cooked rice mixture. Add lemon juice, chopped mint and 1 tablespoon olive or salad oil. Serve warm or room temperature. Yield: 6 servings.

APPLE BUTTER POUND CAKE

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup Quaker Enriched Corn Meal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup spiced apple butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

For glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

3 to 4 teaspoons milk

1-1/2 teaspoons corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 10-inch tube pan or 12-cup Bundt pan. In large mixer bowl, beat sugar, butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add combined flour, corn meal, baking powder, cinnamon and salt alternately with combined apple butter and vanilla. Mix at low speed of electric mixer until well blended. Stir in pecans. Spoon batter into prepared pan; spread evenly to edges. Bake 60 to 70 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan; remove to wire rack. Cool completely.

To prepare glaze: Combine powdered sugar, milk, corn syrup and vanilla; drizzle over cooled cake. Store, tightly covered, in cool area. Yield: 16 servings.

GIANT OATMEAL COCONUT COOKIES

(Requested by one of our readers.)

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks butter, room temperature

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-1/3 cups shredded coconut

1 (6-ounce) cup chocolate-covered raisins

Combine oats, flour, baking soda and salt in bowl; set aside. Beat butter and both sugars in large mixer bowl at high speed until light and fluffy; add eggs and vanilla. With mixer at low speed, blend in dry ingredients, mixing well. Stir in coconut and chocolate-covered raisins. Using a 2-1/4-inch ice-cream scoop or level 1/4 cup measure, scoop dough onto greased large cookie sheets placing dough 3 inches apart. Bake at 350º for 15 to 18 minutes until golden. Cool cookies on wire racks; repeat with remaining dough. Yield: 18 cookies.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.