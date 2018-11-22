SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Soccer Club U11 girls Rebels recently won the second division of the Lehigh Valley Youth Soccer League. The Rebels went undefeated, winning all eight games, and only allowed three goals during the season. From left, first row, team manager Abby Quinn, Allie Rothenberger, Abby Schneider, Lauren Bartell, Julia Schuster, Hawley Lynott, Ella Musgrave, Eva Kane and Caroline Sabatini. Second row, coach Jim DeRenzis, assistant coach Jim Kane, Lillian Rizzo, Linsdey Bartell, Rylee Yankow, Allison Stanton, Marlie DeRenzis, Vanessa Badalamente, Aleah Quinn, Sydney Pallman and assistant coach Carlo Sabatini.