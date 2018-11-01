SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Soccer Club U11 girls Rebels finished in first place at the Whitewater Cup Classic in Forty Fort. The Rebels went undefeated over the course of four games and scored 16 goals while posting four shutouts. Front row, from left, Marlie DeRenzis and Hawley Lynott. Second row, from left, Vanessa Badalamente, Caroline Sabatini, Aleah Quinn, Abby Schneider, Eva Kane, Allie Rothenberger and Ella Musgrave. Third row, from left, coach Jim DeRenzis, Sydney Pallman, Lindsey Bartell, Lillian Rizzo, Allison Stanton, Lauren Bartell, Rylee Yankow, Julia Schuster, coach Jim Kane and coach Carlo Sabatini.