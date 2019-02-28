Rebecca Haggerty’s legacy of kindness continues through BuildUp campaign

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Members of BuildUp recently spread their message at Marley's Mission's Blue Ribbon Gala. From left: Lilly Haggerty, Zoe Detter, Charlotte Haggerty, Judy Detter, Zoë Haggerty and Allie Detter.

Rebecca Haggerty’s personal philosophy — “Build people up, don’t tear them down” — lives on, one handwritten sticky note at a time.

The Clarks Green woman’s message is the inspiration behind BuildUp, a campaign to spread kind words and positivity while honoring Haggerty’s memory, her friend Judy Detter said. Once a month since September, members have chosen spots to leave uplifting messages for people. In all, they figure they’ve spread more than 1,000 of the notes, Zoë Haggerty, Rebecca’s daughter, said.

“We’re really hoping to spread it as far as we can, as many people as we can possibly reach,” Zoë Haggerty said.

The 20-year-old can remember her mother teaching the lesson to her and her sisters from the time they were young. It was more than mere words, but an idea she embodied.

“She was very quick to offer prayers or words of encouragement to other people,” Zoë Haggerty said. “There’s a lot of good in the world and we have the power to spread that. We have the power to change someone’s day with kindness. I think she really wanted to impart that in us.”

When doctors diagnosed her mother with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in May 2017, her commitment to the idea strengthened, Zoë Haggerty recalled, though surgery and medication affected Rebecca Haggerty’s speech and forced an abbreviation to her mantra. It became “build up” instead.

After the diagnosis, Detter spent Wednesdays with Rebecca Haggerty. As mothers, the conversation sometimes turned to social media use in young people and concerns that human interaction and connection had become casualties of technology, Detter said. Those talks and Rebecca Haggerty’s message prompted BuildUp’s birth after her death in April.

“‘Build people up, don’t tear them down’ still resonated with me and I thought that was something we could do something with,” Detter said.

So she reached out to Zoë Haggerty with the idea of leaving handwritten positive messages on car windows once a month as a way to honor Rebecca Haggerty by spreading positivity and offering reminders of the power of a kind word. Zoë Haggerty and her sisters, Charlotte, 15, and Lilly, 13, plus Detter and her daughters, Zoe, 15, and Allie, 14, all got on board.

The campaign started in September, when the BuildUp crew stopped by The Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green. While parishioners attended Mass inside, they stuck notes on the windows of the empty cars outside. Some of the messages were well known inspirational quotes, including “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Zoë Haggerty said. Others offered personalized positivity, simple reminders that “You are awesome” or just wishes for a nice day.

The six discreetly waited nearby to see the reactions of the notes. People smiled and laughed when they read the surprises. Others snapped photos of the notes.

Other stops included the Abington Community Library, Abington Heights High School and the Marley’s Mission annual Blue Ribbon Gala. Another time, the group went to Geisinger Community Medical Center and left messages on vehicles parked there. That experience proved emotional for the group. Her mother had received treatment there, Zoë Haggerty said. Some nurses went to the group’s Facebook to tell them how the notes helped them after an especially challenging day.

“To go there and leave a positive message for someone who might be going through a dark time, that was really special to us,” Zoë Haggerty said.

Moving forward, the group hopes to expand more and get involved in local schools. Their next stop, in March, is John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Scranton, where they’ll leave notes for fourth and fifth graders.

For Zoë Haggerty and her sisters, BuildUp has proved cathartic and aided in the grieving process over the loss of their mother.

“I think its helped us find a way to honor my mom in a way that reflected the way she lived her entire life,” Zoë Haggerty said. “It puts a positive spin on things and we can sense she’s present with us as we’re spreading her message.”

