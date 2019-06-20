Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Event organizers for Strawberry Day 5K/Run Walk, from left: Susanna Haines, NRC retail manager; Amanda E. Marchegiani, NRC events coordinator and Ryan Siebecker, assistant events coordinator.

CLARKS SUMMIT — National Running Center (NRC) and The Gathering Place will host the 5th Annual Strawberry Day 5K Run/Walk and Festival on Saturday, June 22. The event will take place at the running store, 318 Davis St. The 5K run/walk will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and start and finish on Davis Street. Race day registration is $25 and will start at 7:30 a.m.

Pre-registered participants can pick up their packets on Friday, June 21 at the store from 4-6 p.m. or on race day morning. There will be a free kid’s fun run after the 5K run/walk.

Following the races, all race participants and supporters are invited to attend the Strawberry Festival on Spring Street, where there will be vendors with food and other local items for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Gathering Place.