PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY Popular holiday books for children at the Abington Community Library.

CLARKS SUMMIT — When Laura Gardoski was young, one of her favorite Christmas traditions was reading picture books aloud to her younger sister and brother.

“We’d turn on the Christmas tree lights and pull out a big pile of books we owned and only brought out for Christmas,” said Gardoski, head of youth services at Abington Community Library. “Because I grew up reading these books every year, they still hold sweet memories for me.”

Today, holiday books are still popular with children. Many kids find new books under their trees on Christmas morning as gifts from Santa. Others dust off their seasonal favorites that have been in their families for years.

Gardoski reminisced about “the silly rhymes in “The Berenstain Bears’ Christmas Tree” by Stan and Jan Berenstain and the goofy misunderstandings in “Merry Christmas, Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish that always made her and her siblings laugh.

“Stories like ‘Bialosky’s Christmas’ by Leslie McGuire about a well-meaning and sincere bear, and of course, ‘The Night Before Christmas’ (our version was a picture book illustrated by Douglas Gorsline) made us feel warm and cozy,” she said.

Some of Gardoski’s favorite newer holiday books that she has seen come through the library include “A World of Cookies for Santa,” by M. E. Furman and illustrated by Susan Gal, about holiday treat traditions around the world and “My Baby Loves Christmas,” by Jabari Asim, a board book with “beautiful illustrations” by Tara Nicole Whitaker.

Another recent find, “The Lobsters’ Night Before Christmas,” written by Christina Laurie and illustrated by Elizabeth Moisan, “is not only humorous but surprisingly earnest,” Gardoski said.

She noted that Nancy Burke, her co-worker in the children’s department at the library, recommends “Winter is the Warmest Season” by Lauren Stringer; “Turkey Claus,” by Wendi Silvano and illustrated by Lee Harper; and “Bear Stays Up for Christmas” by Karma Wilson, with illustrations by Jane Chapman.

“Holiday books at the library get snatched up quickly this time of year as they catch the eyes of both children and adults” Gardoski said. “Children like to pull anything off the shelf that grabs their attention, and adults enjoy revisiting the books they enjoyed when they were young.”

Gardoski commented that the library’s holiday story times and events such as a Frozen bash and cookie decorating were big hits with the kids earlier this month, a sign that children are super interested in reading at this time of year.

“Reading aloud to a child is always a great time to bond and share stories and words, and holiday books especially can create positive memories during this magical time of year,” said Gardoski. “One day, these kids will be sharing these books with the kids in their own lives as adults.”

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.