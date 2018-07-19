CLARKS SUMMIT — Caedance Miller, 7, sat on the floor at the Abington Community Library with a book opened in front of her and started to read to a 6-year-old friend.

“Once there was a girl who had a little seed of an idea,” she read from the pages of “Grow,” which tells the story of a child who cultivates a plot of land into a garden.

Bronson rested his head on the floor, looked at the pictures and let out an occasional pant as he listened intently.

Bronson is a dogue de bordeaux, also known as a French mastiff, and a regular at the Read to Dogs program at the library.

Canines have come to the library once a month for years to listen to stories. The program provides a place for children to read out loud and work on their reading skills without feeling pressured or overwhelmed.

“It’s a very relaxing atmosphere,” said Barbara Frutchey, coordinator of Read to Dogs at the library. “The dogs are very patient and are good listeners.”

“We love it because it’s a great partnership for the library,” said Laura Gardoski, head of youth services at the library. “It encourages kids to read and love reading.”

The humans who accompany the dogs to the program said improvements to a child’s confidence and reading level is apparent after attending several events.

“When the same kids come, what an improvement you can see,” said Mary Ann Wolfe of Moosic, who regularly attends with her daschund, Brinkley.

While the program is good for children to practice reading out loud and develop a love of books, it’s also good for the dogs. The four-legged listeners who come to Read to Dogs are certified therapy dogs and time there counts toward keeping the certifications, Gardoski said.

The dogs who attended the most recent Read to Dogs, Bronson, Brinkley, labrador retrievers Pokey and Cocoa and poodle-bichon frise mix Callie, all love people, especially children. Visiting the library gives them a chance to interact with them. Callie usually makes a stop at a groomer before stories. Red bows were affixed to the fur on her ears at the most recent Read to Dogs.

For other dogs, the program provides a link to their pasts. Gus, an 8-year-old golden retriever, was raised with five children in Elmira, New York and was used to having kids around before he ended up at a rescue shelter, according to his human, Dave Oberbeck of Meshoppen. Oberbeck initially fostered Gus before deciding to keep him. Since then, Gus has volunteered at area elementary and high schools as a therapy dog in addition to attending Read to Dogs. Besides listening to stories, Gus also greets or bids farewell to children with

a handshake.

Claire, a 7-year-old greyhound, retired as a racing dog a few years ago before Amanda Gilroy of Newton Township adopted her. Greyhounds are working dogs and have a lot of energy. Claire is no different and tends to get a little stir crazy if left in the house too long, Gilroy said. Therapy work and events like Read to Dogs give Claire an outlet for that energy, she said.

“It’s as good for the dogs as it is for people,” Gilroy said, adding that she would recommend therapy dog training to other dog owners.

It was Caedance’s first time reading to dogs at the library. She came with her twin brother, Cameron, and grandmother, Desiree Miller.

“I wanted to see dogs,” Caedance said. “I like dogs.”

Want to go?

The Read to Dogs program is for children in kindergarten through fourth grade and is held every second Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. It is free to attend and no registration is required.