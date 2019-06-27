Article Tools Font size – + Share This

(TERI LYON / ABINGTON SUBURBAN) Wall art in the Lyons™ beach rental in Wildwood, N.J.

Your family has waited the whole year for your beach vacation.

You’ve made a plan, packed everything on your list, said good-bye to the Abingtons and had a smooth road trip.

You’re finally at the beach.

But so is the rain.

Nothing lets the air out of your beach ball more than a rainy beach trip. Chances are you can’t reschedule. And most rental places won’t give you a refund due to inclement weather.

No worries. This is the perfect time to teach your children how to deal with an unexpected change in plans. Life lesson aside, you can still have a wonderful time. Even with the rain, a little positive thinking, creativity and imagination can make this your best beach vacation yet.

A rainy beach trip is a great opportunity for exploring the area that you are visiting and doing some indoor activities that you might not have time for if you were on the beach. Visit local shops, museums and restaurants or enjoy some playtime at nearby arcades and indoor mini-golf courses.

Or don’t leave your beach house at all.

Make sure you’ve packed board games that come in handy in any kind of weather. Monopoly never gets old. And how about a physical game like Twister to liven things up a little?

Contests are another option for fun. A little competition is good for your family. Ours had much success with an “Egg-Off” a few years ago, where my daughter, Carolyn, and my son-in-law, Adam, each created egg dishes in three categories: sunny-side up, scrambled and broken yoke. The rest of us were judges. Not knowing who created what, we ultimately declared 12-year-old Carolyn the winner.

“I remember I wrote in my diary that I won. I was really happy,” Carolyn says, still remembering the event at age 19.

However, this type of competition only works if you are staying somewhere with a kitchen. If you’re in a basic motel room you can still have a singing or dancing contest, or a coloring contest for the little ones.

The girls on your vacation might appreciate some pampering and glamming up on a spa day, which works at a nearby spa or right inside your room or beach house.

Just like at home, rainy days are a good excuse to get crafty with the kids. Why not try something with a beach theme, like mason jar aquariums filled with sand, shells and anything else to complete your homemade beach scene?

If it isn’t too stormy you don’t have to avoid the rain entirely. It might be refreshing and fun for everybody to put on their bathing suits and walk along the beach in the rain. Rainy days, in particular, are a great time to find neat sea shells. And when the rain is gone, there’s always that rainbow that looks especially beautiful over the ocean.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.