Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Pure Suds Co.’s new location at 320 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. From left: Mari Potis, director of membership and events, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Gerrie Carey, president, Clarks Summit Borough Council; Jessica Colvin, owner, Pure Suds Co.; and Joy Zavada.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Pure Suds Co.’s new location at 320 S. State Street in Clarks Summit. From left: Mari Potis, director of membership and events, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Gerrie Carey, president, Clarks Summit Borough Council; Jessica Colvin, owner, Pure Suds Co.; and Joy Zavada.