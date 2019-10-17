Article Tools
The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Pure Suds Co.’s new location at 320 S. State Street in Clarks Summit. From left: Mari Potis, director of membership and events, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Gerrie Carey, president, Clarks Summit Borough Council; Jessica Colvin, owner, Pure Suds Co.; and Joy Zavada.