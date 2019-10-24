Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN A pumpkin, carved at theABPA's Fall Fun and Market Day, is part of a seasonal display in front of Everything Natural in Clarks Summit.

I am in awe of a well-carved pumpkin.

I have seen many gorgeous, elaborately carved pumpkins through the years, including those on display in downtown Clarks Summit after being expertly carved at the Abington Business and Professional Association’s Fall Fun in the Abingtons last weekend.

If you want to tackle something extravagant, go for it. No worries, though, if you’re not an artist but you want to share the fun of carving a Jack-o’-lantern with your kids or grandkids this Halloween.

The first thing to remember is not to carve too soon. It’s usually best to carve your pumpkin a few days before the holiday, so it will not be rotten on Halloween night. Look for a smooth, healthy pumpkin with a long, sturdy stem and a flat base.

Before carving, it’s best to have a plan. The easiest design for beginners is the traditional Jack-o’-lantern, cutting out the eyes, nose and mouth. You can also choose to carve the silhouette of a shape such as a cat or ghost, cutting out the negative space around the shape.

Once you choose a design, trace it onto your pumpkin and use a permanent or dry-erase marker to outline the design. Younger children can help with this part if it is too dangerous for them to participate in the actual carving.

Use a sharp, serrated or paring knife, or pumpkin carving tools, for carving. Start by cutting a lid about two inches from the stem. Although a circle is the traditional shape for a lid, you can cut a square or other shape that works for your design.

Remove the filling from the pumpkin with a large spoon, an ice-cream scoop, or your hands. Our family loves to roast the seeds for a special homemade snack (see recipe below). If you’re doing this, put the seeds and innards in a colander and set aside.

With the filling gone, you are ready to carefully cut along the design that you have traced onto your pumpkin. Always cut away from yourself for safety. Keep following your pattern until the entire design is finished.

Once you have finished carving, you can light your pumpkin. You may use a traditional candle or, my preference, an LED tea light.

Roasting the seeds

Now that your Jack-or-Jill-o’-lantern is glowing proudly you can roast your pumpkin seeds as a reward for a job well done.

Here is the recipe we use from bettycrocker.com:

In your colander, separate the seeds from the innards, discarding the innards into a small bowl and leaving the seeds in the colander.

Once you have a colander that’s solely full of seeds, rinse them under cold running water.

After rinsing your seeds, pat them dry with a paper towel or cloth. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon vegetable oil on baking sheet and sprinkle seeds on top. Be sure to spread them as thinly as possible so there is only one layer.

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon kosher salt over seeds. If adding other seasonings (see ideas below), now’s the time to toss those ingredients with the seeds.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden; cool all the way before eating.

Seasoning options

Salt and vinegar: 1 teaspoon salt and 2-3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Parmesan garlic herb: 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

Buffalo wing: 1 tablespoon melted butter and 2 tablespoons hot sauce Chile lime: ½ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon chili powder and 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Pumpkin pie: 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves and 1-2 tablespoons sugar

Ranch: 1-2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.