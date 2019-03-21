SUBMITTED PHOTO The Lackawanna County Commissioners and South Abington Township officials recognized this group of public safety personnel who participated in the six-hour rescue of truck driver John Bunalski after a Feb. 14 accident. Representatives from the Chinchilla Fire Company, South Abington Township, Clarks Summit, Dickson City, Lackawanna County EMA, State Department of Agriculture, Penn DOT and the Pennsylvania State Police were involved in the rescue.