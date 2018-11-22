SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present “Boy Meets Girl” by Bella and Samuel Spewack Thursday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 9 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

Directed by Scranton resident Lou Bisignani, the cast includes:

Chris Alu of Mount Pocono

John Arena of Scranton

Warren Cox of Scranton

Mark Fryer of Scranton

Jeff Ginsberg of Jermyn

KK Gordon of Scranton

Grace Kapacs of Scranton

Kelly Kapacs of Scranton

John McInerney of Clarks Summit

Justin O’Hearn of Scranton

Tony Ranieli of Plains

Amanda VanBuskirk of Scranton

A zany comedy played against a Hollywood background, “Boy Meets Girl” tells of a studio waitress who, coming into the office of a big-shot producer, announces she is going to have a baby. Two clever writers get the idea of starring the unborn infant with Larry Toms, cowboy film hero.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.Preview night, Nov. 29 tickets are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.