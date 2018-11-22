SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present “Boy Meets Girl” by Bella and Samuel Spewack Thursday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 9 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.
Directed by Scranton resident Lou Bisignani, the cast includes:
Chris Alu of Mount Pocono
John Arena of Scranton
Warren Cox of Scranton
Mark Fryer of Scranton
Jeff Ginsberg of Jermyn
KK Gordon of Scranton
Grace Kapacs of Scranton
Kelly Kapacs of Scranton
John McInerney of Clarks Summit
Justin O’Hearn of Scranton
Tony Ranieli of Plains
Amanda VanBuskirk of Scranton
A zany comedy played against a Hollywood background, “Boy Meets Girl” tells of a studio waitress who, coming into the office of a big-shot producer, announces she is going to have a baby. Two clever writers get the idea of starring the unborn infant with Larry Toms, cowboy film hero.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.Preview night, Nov. 29 tickets are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.